Manchester United to appoint caretaker after sacking José Mourinho

José Mourinho has been sacked as Manchester United manager following Sunday’s defeat at Liverpool, ending a tenure that began in May 2016. United finally lost patience with a head coach who was not adhering to the club’s core attacking values and who had overseen their worst start to a campaign for 28 years.

Mourinho was also relieved of his duties due to a transfer spend of around £400m on 11 players that, it is understood, the club insist were all the Portuguese’s choice. In addition to the disquiet regarding the side’s stultifying style, there was further disappointment at Mourinho’s development and improvement of United’s younger players. The club also took into account the growing unhappiness from fans at the direction of the club under Mouinho. It is understood the compensation due to Mourinho will be no more than £15m.

Michael Carrick will take charge of training on Tuesday, before an interim boss is appointed. That move is expected to happen before the end of the week.

That caretaker role will last until the end of the season but this will not be Carrick, Nicky Butt or anyone from within the club. Instead, following a thorough and extensive process will have Mourinho’s permanent successor in place for next season.

A poor start to the Premier League season has seen United slip 19 points behind the leaders, Liverpool, and fall off the pace in the hunt for a top-four place. They have won only once in six league matches, drawing during that sequence with struggling Southampton and Crystal Palace.

The club issued a statement on Tuesday morning which read: “Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

In two full seasons at Old Trafford, Mourinho won the Europa League and League Cup (2016-17) before finishing second in the Premier League last season and reaching the FA Cup final. In that period since replacing Louis van Gaal, United’s spending stands at £364.3m on eight buys.

Zinedine Zidane, available following his surprise decision to resign his position at Real Madrid following their Champions League success over Liverpool in May, has been linked with the United job, as has Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Former United defender Gary Neville believes the club should try to bring in Pochettino as Mourinho’s replacement, describing the Argentinian as the “ideal candidate”.

He told Sky Sports News: “I said last season that the next manager of Manchester United should be Mauricio Pochettino.

“When I look at the values of Manchester United, you look at Mauricio Pochettino’s belief in young players at Southampton and with Tottenham. You look at his performance levels and the style of play, the way in which he carries himself at all times, publicly and in private.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to spend two or three days at Tottenham’s training ground and to me he just feels like the most ideal candidate.”

Neville believes Mourinho is not the only person who needs to take responsibility for the club’s fortunes.

He added: “The players take responsibility, the board take responsibility, the manager and the coaching staff, obviously.

“There have been seven years of poor decisions and poor recruitment. I’ve no idea who makes the decisions in the football club from a point of view of recruitment and structure — who has the final say? Who is it that is telling José Mourinho that those players shouldn’t be signed? I can’t see anybody in the football club that has the qualifications to do that.

“The recruitment over the last years has been erratic, the current management team have had now three chances at appointing a manager, they’re probably going to get a fourth.”

“My personal view is that the club needs to reset,” Neville said.

“This is not just a moment to sack Jose Mourinho and appoint another manager, this is a moment for the club to take stock of what they’re doing, to reset the structure in terms of recruitment, in terms of the decision making in the football club and make sure what they do next is the right move.

“That’s not about speed, that’s about making sure the next manager is the right manager. The reality of that is that they’re going to have to put the right football structure in around him.

“They see it as a positive that they’ve got 65 scouts, I see it as confusion, particularly if you’ve not got what would be a definitive individual who has a level of control.

“They’ve got to reset the football structure within the club, they’ve got to put more intelligent people in there who understand the football side of things and not just hide behind the manager. They have to look at themselves as well and make sure there is a change.” – Guardian service and Press Association