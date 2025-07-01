Some might play: Bohemians to roll with Oasis logo on FAI Cup jersey

Bohemians have partnered with Oasis in releasing a new FAI Cup jersey, half of the proceeds of which will go to charity.

The club revealed the sky-blue jersey on Tuesday, featuring the Oasis logo across the chest.

A statement from Bohemians confirmed half of the profits from the sale of the new jersey will be retained by the club, with the remaining half to be split evenly between two charities; Music Generation Ireland and Irish Community Care Manchester (ICCM).

“No proceeds will go to Oasis for their partnership and support of this project,” a statement from Bohemians added.

The jersey is available to purchase on the Bohemians website.

A closer look at our 2025 FAI Cup Shirt, a very special partnership with Oasis.



👉More info: https://t.co/HGmBadTvYh



👉Buy here: https://t.co/oEmcEoxkfv pic.twitter.com/nfwSzXaXFa — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) July 1, 2025

The north Dublin club have developed a global brand in recent years with their merchandising arm generating up to €2 million annually.

Their 2025 away jersey, designed in partnership with Irish band DC Fontaines, was worn by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the “freedom flotilla” and by Kneecap’s Móglaí Bap during last Saturday’s performance at Glastonbury.

“We are delighted to unveil this jersey today following lots of work with Oasis over the past six months, special thanks to Noel and Liam for supporting this,” Bohemians chief operating officer Daniel Lambert said.

Now on Sale: Our 2025 FAI Cup Shirt, a very special partnership with @oasis , designed by BFC and produced by @oneillssportswear



All profits from the shirt will be split between Bohemian FC and two charities. Fifty percent (50%) of the profits from the shirt will be used by… pic.twitter.com/OGTXtCAvkE — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) July 1, 2025

“To be able to work with Oasis and design a new iconic shirt that will reach fans around the world is special. And to once again have funds going towards such worthy causes, that will assist thousands of people across Ireland and Manchester is brilliant.”

Bohemians released a short film featuring former lead singer of The Jam and The Style Council Paul Weller to unveil the new jersey.

Oasis are set to play two sold-out concerts at Croke Park on August 16th and 17th.