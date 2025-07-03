New school admissions system for second-level schools to be piloted in five towns in October

A streamlined system for applying to second-level schools aims to simplify admissions, provide more certainty for parents and provide earlier identification of duplicate applications. Photograph: iStock

A streamlined system for applying to second-level schools will be piloted across five towns later this year in a bid to overhaul what parents describe as a chaotic and stressful applications process.

The single applications system for admission to first year will be piloted in Athenry, Co Galway; Celbridge, Co Kildare; Clonakilty, Co Cork; Greystones, Co Wicklow; and Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee has pledged to expand the system nationwide if it is successful.

She said it aims to simplify admissions, provide more certainty for parents, reduce administrative overheads for schools and provide earlier identification of duplicate applications.

“This pilot is an important step towards delivering a more efficient, transparent and equitable school application process,” she said. “It will reduce stress for parents and children, ease administrative burdens on schools and support better planning for school places.”

At present, parents are advised to apply to multiple schools in areas that are heavily oversubscribed to boost their children’s chances of securing a place in local schools.

Many parents have complained that this approach results in long waiting lists and months of stress as they wait to find out if their child has secured a place.

Under the new system, parents and guardians will have access to a single online application form who want to apply for a first-year place for their child in participating schools, including for special classes.

Applications will open from October 1st for school places in September 2026.

A combination of rapid population growth in local areas, a demographic bubble of secondary school pupils and increasing demand for special classes have placed growing pressure on school admissions across the country.

Some of the areas where the single applications system have experienced acute enrolment pressure and shortages of school places, with students either left without school places or forced to travel long distances to access a place.

The list of participating schools includes: Athenry (Presentation College, Clarin College and Coláiste an Eachréidh); Celbridge (Salesian College, St Wolstan’s Community School, Celbridge Community School); Clonakilty (Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty Community College); Greystones (St David’s Holy Faith Secondary School; Temple Carrig Secondary School, Greystones Community College); and Tullamore/Killina (Coláiste Choilm, Sacred Heart Secondary School, Killina Presentation Secondary School, Tullamore College).