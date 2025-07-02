DJ Carey pleads guilty to defrauding people over cancer treatment claims

DJ Carey is also facing two charges of using a false instrument, with the intention of inducing another to accept it as genuine. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Hurling legend DJ Carey has pleaded guilty to defrauding people out of money by claiming he needed to fund treatment for cancer he didn’t have.

The nine-time All-Star hurler, who won five All-Ireland senior titles for Kilkenny, stood in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court with his hands clasped in front of him and pleaded guilty to 10 of the 21 charges he was facing.

Wearing a dark suit, blue shirt and patterned dark tie, Carey (54) showed no emotion as Ms Justice Patricia Ryan was told by Dominic McGinn SC that the State was asking for a nolle prosequi in relation to another charge and that the other charges be taken into consideration.

Colman Cody SC, for Carey, said his client had undergone heart surgery last year, was under continuing care for a “genuine” heart condition, and that there were also mental health issues. A sentencing hearing, he said, might take some time.

Ms Justice Ryan set the sentencing hearing for October 29th next and remanded Carey on continuing bail.

Among the charges to which Carey has pleaded guilty is that he did, dishonestly and by deception, induce the businessman Denis O’Brien to give him money to pay for cancer treatment on unknown dates between January 2014 and September 2022, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

The other charges refer to other targets of Carey’s deception, most in dates in 2021 and 2022. The total amount involved was not disclosed in court.

Carey is regarded as one of the greatest hurlers to have played the game. He captained the county to Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 2003, while also being part of the victorious teams in 1992, 1993, 2000 and 2002.

He was named Hurler of the Year in 2000. Since retiring from the sport, he has managed the Kilkenny U21 hurlers and was a selector for the county senior team.