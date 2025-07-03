Girl dies following road traffic incident in Co Donegal

A girl has died in a road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

The victim was a passenger in a car involved in a collision with a van on the R240 at Carrowmore, Glentogher in Carndonagh.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly before 6.30pm.

The female driver of the car, a male front seat passenger and a girl who was a rear passenger were all removed from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry where they all remain in a serious condition.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions in place. The road will remain closed overnight.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday evening are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station at 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.