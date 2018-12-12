CSKA Moscow stun understrength Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

Russian side still miss on Europa League as Plzen secure victory over Roma

Fyodor Chalov of CSKA Moscow scores his team’s first goal during the Champions League Group G match against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Photograph: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid 0 CSKAMoscow 3

CSKA Moscow secured a superb 3-0 win away to the already-qualified Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday but the Russian side were still pipped to a Europa League spot by Viktoria Plzen.

Feder Chalov put CSKA in front against the Group G winners and triple Champions League holders with a curling shot in the 37th minute and Georgi Shchennikov doubled the visitors’ advantage at the Santiago Bernabeu two minutes before half-time with a scrappy volley on the rebound.

Iceland international Arnor Sigurdsson struck a remarkable third goal for the Russians in the 73rd minute, completing an unlikely second victory for CSKA over Madrid in this Champions League campaign.

They also won 1-0 in the Russian capital in October when Julen Lopetegui was in charge of the Spaniards.

Moscow’s only two wins in the competition this season have come against the 13-times winners and they finished bottom of the group on seven points due to their inferior head-to-head record against Plzen, who beat AS Roma 2-1.

Real, who were already guaranteed top spot, remained on 12 points while Roma, who had clinched second place in the group, ended on nine.

