Bohemians sign Douglas James-Taylor to multi-year deal

Bohemians have signed Douglas James-Taylor to a multiyear deal.

The English centre forward turned down an offer to remain at Drogheda United, having spent the past 12 months on loan from Walsall.

Both Drogheda and Walsall are under the multi-club ownership of American investment firm The Trivela Group.

“As I was nearing the end of my contract at Walsall, a few clubs began speaking to my agent and Bohs was the one that stood out for me,” said James-Taylor.

“I know how big of a club this is, how much representation it has for Irish people, and it was just a massive opportunity for me to play for this club.

“Meeting [Bohs manager Alan Reynolds] and some of the staff you can see how much is invested in this, how much there is a plan and they are building towards something.”

The 23-year-old played a crucial role in Drogheda’s FAI Cup success last year, scoring seven goals in four matches, including a penalty in the final against Derry City.

James-Taylor declined a “significant offer” from Drogheda to continue his career at the Louth club after they were removed from the Uefa Conference League last month for noncompliance on multi-club ownership.

Under Uefa rules, two clubs owned by the same investors cannot compete in the same European competition.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Drogheda against Uefa, upholding the decision to allow Trivela’s Swedish club Silkeborg IF to compete in the Conference League qualifiers next week.

Ben Boycott, the Trivela founder and co-chairman of Walsall, Drogheda and Silkeborg, said the process lacked “consistency, clarity and fairness.” He also apologised to the Drogheda “players, staff and supporters.”

Losing James-Taylor to their main rivals to qualify for European football next season is another significant blow to the Trivela project. Currently, Drogheda are fourth in the Premier Division table, two points behind Bohemians and Derry.

Bohs were searching for a proven striker as Lys Mousset, the former Sheffield United and France under-21 international, has struggled to make an impression at Dalymount Park.

Mousset scored his only goal for the north Dubliners against Sligo Rovers on May 10th, in what could prove his last appearance for Bohemians.

“This is a really exciting signing for the club,” said Reynolds. “Dougie is an extremely talented player and our fans will be aware of the pedigree he will bring having seen the immediate impact he has had in the league over the past 12 months.

“He’s one we have kept an eye on for some time now, so we are delighted to get it over the line. He’s ideal for what we are looking for.”