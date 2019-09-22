Diogo Jota rescues a late point for Wolves against Crystal Palace

A Leander Dendoncker own goal had put the home side ahead

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota celebrates scoring a late equaliser during the Premier League draw with Crystal Palace. Photo: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota celebrates scoring a late equaliser during the Premier League draw with Crystal Palace. Photo: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire

 

Crystal Palace 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Wolves’ winless start to the season continues but the visitors will leave Selhurst Park the happier team after Diogo Jota’s last-gasp equaliser.

Leander Dendoncker’s unfortunate own goal just after half-time looked destined to condemn them to defeat before the Spaniard pounced on Joel Ward’s mistake, who ended the villain after his shot had forced the opening goal.

Wolves had the better of the first half, carving out three clear chances to score, but lost belief and discipline after falling behind when Ward’s shot from 12 yards flew off Dendoncker and squirmed beyond Rui Patricio. Romain Saiss was sent off for two bookings, each for lumbering challenges on Wilfried Zaha.

Palace pushed for a second, but paid for their own profligacy in front of goal when Jota kept his composure after Ward’s slip in the area, firing the ball high beyond Vicente Guiata to salvage a point from what would have been a painful defeat. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.