Dead heat as two of Willie Mullins’s horses share HRI award

Willie Mullins has two Horses of the Year for 2025 after both Galopin Des Champs and the shock Breeders’ Cup winner Ethical Diamond shared the award at Monday night’s Horse Racing Ireland awards.

It is the first time in 10 years that the Horse of the Year prize has been shared, equalling 2015 when Don Cossack and Faugheen tied.

Galopin Des Champs, who failed to repel Inothewayurthinkin in his attempt at a Cheltenham Gold Cup hat-trick in March, won the award last year on his own.

Ethical Diamond jumped from handicap company to land the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar last month. He was Mullins’s first ever runner at US racing’s showpiece event.

It was also a good night for Patrick Mullins, racing’s most successful ever amateur rider, who received the National Hunt Achievement award to mark his Aintree Grand National victory on Nick Rockett. His father once again landed the National Hunt award.

Ireland’s new champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle – partner of Ethical Diamond at Del Mar – won the flat award, while the flat achievement went to veteran Co Tipperary trainer Joe Murphy. He landed his first Group One with Cercene in Royal Ascot’s Coronation Stakes.

Punchestown was Racecourse of the Year by public vote while Rachael Blackmore was given the Contribution to the Industry award following her retirement last May.

“It is hard to think of someone who made such a profound impact on the sport so quickly,” said Suzanne Eade, HRI’s chief executive. “A total of 33 Grade Ones throughout her stellar career and 18 winners at the Cheltenham Festival, including the pinnacle, the Gold Cup, along with Champion Hurdles and a Champion Chase. Most famous of them all, the Grand National at Aintree.

“Many of those moments arrived during Covid and helped brighten the mood of the nation. They also caught the imagination as Rachael remains a role model, a true trailblazer,” she added.

Ride of the Year was given to amateur jockey Alan O’Sullivan for his success on Filey Bay at the Galway festival. O’Sullivan’s brother Michael tragically lost his life due to injuries sustained in a fall at Thurles in February.