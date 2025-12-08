Doctor jailed in the UK for attempted murder struck off Medical Council register

The Medical Council of Ireland applied to the High Court to have the registration of Dr Thomas Kwan cancelled in what the president of the High Court noted was one of the most serious cases to come before the court professional disciplinary list. Photograph: David Sleator

A doctor who is serving more than 31 years in a British prison for attempted murder has had his Irish registration cancelled by the High Court.

The move comes after the Medical Council of Ireland applied to the court to have the registration of Dr Thomas Kwan cancelled in what the president of the High Court noted was one of the most serious cases to come before the court professional disciplinary list.

British GP Kwan, who disguised himself and masqueraded as a community worker, injected his mother’s partner with a poison in a row over an inheritance, was jailed for 31 years and five months in November of last year.

The doctor was first registered in this country in January 2022 and was on the specialist division of the register of medical practitioners. The High Court on Monday heard that the Medical Council was satisfied that registration cancellation was an appropriate sanction arising from Kwan’s conviction.

Kwan (53) who lived in Stockton-on-Tees and worked in Sunderland, was posing as a community nurse administering Covid booster jabs when he injected Patrick O’Hara (71) with a toxin in Newcastle.

Mr O’Hara contracted a life-threatening flesh-eating disease which caused horrific injuries, and has been left with physical and psychological damage.

Kwan, who admitted attempted murder after the first day of his trial in the UK, was described as “calculated and callous” by the sentencing judge.

The judge also noted it was an “audacious” and extensively planned scheme to “kill a man in plain sight”, which nearly worked.

Passing sentence, the judge said the matter “struck at the heart of public confidence” in the health system.

At the High Court on Monday, Mr Justice David Barniville commented that it was “a particularly serious application” with the Medical Council having decided that Kwan was a person who had permanently ceased to be a fit and proper person to practise medicine.

He said it was impossible to imagine any sanction other than cancellation that would be appropriate in the circumstances.

In June of last year, the High Court had suspended the registration of Kwan and he was prohibited from engaging in the practice of medicine until further order of the court.

In June of this year, the Medical Council of Ireland decided to impose the sanction of cancellation of Kwan’s Irish registration.

It took into the account the nature of the offence committed and considered it to be most serious and said it was satisfied that Kwan had used his status as a doctor to plan and commit the crime.

The Medical Council also said it was in the public interest to act immediately.

Confirming the cancellation of Kwan’s registration Mr Justice Barniville also noted that the Medical Council was not seeking its costs.