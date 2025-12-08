Ireland

Woman (80s) dies after being struck by car in Co Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal incident at Myshall on Monday afternoon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic incident in Myshall, Co Carlow, on Monday. Photograph: Alan Betson
Mon Dec 08 2025 - 22:261 MIN READ

A woman in her 80s has died after being struck by a vehicle in Myshall, Co Carlow.

The fatal incident occurred shortly before 5.30pm on Monday.

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle incident, which involved a car and the female pedestrian.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford for postmortem. No other injuries were reported.

The scene is being preserved for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Any road users who may have camera or dashcam footage, and were in the area between 5pm and 5.30pm on Monday, are asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

