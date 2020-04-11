He’s one of Ireland’s most decorated players of all time. He’s arguably, perhaps even inarguably, Ireland’s greatest fullback ever. Yet, although he could be slipping away almost unnoticed, Rob Kearney is typically sanguine about this current state of affairs.

It’s been eight weeks since Kearney last played a game of rugby, even though he has been fully fit. Ireland’s first-choice fullback up until the World Cup quarter-final last October 19th, he has started only three games for Leinster since then along with five appearances off the bench.