Rob Kearney: ‘I did want to go on playing next season and I still do’
Ireland and Leinster fullback has no interest in hanging up his boots just yet
Rob Kearney and Jonathan Sexton celebrate winning the Grand Slam after the win over England at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day in 2017. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
He’s one of Ireland’s most decorated players of all time. He’s arguably, perhaps even inarguably, Ireland’s greatest fullback ever. Yet, although he could be slipping away almost unnoticed, Rob Kearney is typically sanguine about this current state of affairs.
It’s been eight weeks since Kearney last played a game of rugby, even though he has been fully fit. Ireland’s first-choice fullback up until the World Cup quarter-final last October 19th, he has started only three games for Leinster since then along with five appearances off the bench.