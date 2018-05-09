Pro14 final brought forward to avoid Champions League clash

The Guinness Pro14 final will now kick-off 30 minutes earlier at (6.0) on Saturday, May 26th at the Aviva stadium to try and avoid a clash with the Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Kiev (7.45, Irish time) later that night.

Once the finalists for the Champions League were confirmed, Pro14 Rugby set about working to change the kick-off time of the Pro14 Final, which would have involved reaching an agreement with broadcasters Sky Sports and TG4.