Racing

Galopin Des Champs ruled out of Cheltenham Gold Cup

Willie Mullins-trained star was fancied to become a three-time Gold Cup winner

Galopin Des Champs, ridden by jockey Paul Townend, on their way to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2024. Photograph: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA
Galopin Des Champs, ridden by jockey Paul Townend, on their way to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2024. Photograph: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA
Brian O'Connor
Fri Mar 06 2026 - 20:381 MIN READ

Galopin Des Champs has been ruled out of next Friday’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup due to a setback.

Winner of the race in 2023 and 2024, the Willie Mullins-trained star was runner-up to Inothewayurthinkin last year but had been increasingly fancied to regain the Blue Riband crown next week.

However, on Friday night, Mullins told sportinglife.com that the popular 10-year-old was ruled out of next week’s festival.

“Unfortunately, Galopin Des Champs has been ruled out for the rest of the season,” said Mullins.

READ MORE

Ominous for Cheltenham if festival does not follow attendance trends

Defending champion Marine Nationale ruled out of Champion Chase at Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival: Mullins keeps punters guessing on races for star performers

Supreme remains ‘most likely’ Cheltenham option for Talk The Talk

“After working very well on Thursday morning he wasn’t right on Friday morning and will miss the Gold Cup and the other spring festivals.”

It means Galopin Des Champs won’t get a chance this season to join Kauto Star, who is the only horse ever to regain the Cheltenham Gold Cup crown, winning in 2007 and 2009.

Galopin’s stable companion Gaelic Warrior was cut to 4/1 favourite with some firms as a result of the withdrawal.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor is the racing correspondent of The Irish Times. He also writes the Tipping Point column