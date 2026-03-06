Galopin Des Champs ruled out of Cheltenham Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs, ridden by jockey Paul Townend, on their way to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2024. Photograph: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA

Galopin Des Champs has been ruled out of next Friday’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup due to a setback.

Winner of the race in 2023 and 2024, the Willie Mullins-trained star was runner-up to Inothewayurthinkin last year but had been increasingly fancied to regain the Blue Riband crown next week.

However, on Friday night, Mullins told sportinglife.com that the popular 10-year-old was ruled out of next week’s festival.

“Unfortunately, Galopin Des Champs has been ruled out for the rest of the season,” said Mullins.

“After working very well on Thursday morning he wasn’t right on Friday morning and will miss the Gold Cup and the other spring festivals.”

It means Galopin Des Champs won’t get a chance this season to join Kauto Star, who is the only horse ever to regain the Cheltenham Gold Cup crown, winning in 2007 and 2009.

Galopin’s stable companion Gaelic Warrior was cut to 4/1 favourite with some firms as a result of the withdrawal.