Israel launches intense strikes on Lebanon and Iran

Intense Israeli air strikes pounded the capitals of Iran and Lebanon early today as the crisis in the Middle East entered its seventh day

US apparently strikes Iranian drone carrier at sea

Iran fires missile and drone attacks into Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all countries that host US forces

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth warns bombardment by US is “about to surge dramatically”

A second flight from Dubai has brought Irish citizens home

Smoke rises after an air strike in central Tehran, Iran, on March 6th, 2026. A joint Israeli and US military operation continues to target multiple locations across Iran since the early hours of 28 February 2026. Photograph: EPA - European Pressphoto Agency

Intense Israeli air strikes pounded the capital of Iran early on Friday with the US apparently striking an Iranian drone carrier at sea, intensifying its campaign targeting the Islamic Republic’s fleet of warships.

Iran launched new retaliatory attacks in the Middle East at the end of a full week of bombardment, which US defence secretary Pete Hegseth warned was “about to surge dramatically”.

Israel’s military said on Friday morning it had begun “a broad-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran, Iran’s capital.

Witnesses described the Israeli air strikes as particularly intense, shaking homes in the area. Others reported explosions around the Iranian city of Kermanshah in an area that is home to multiple missile bases.

The Israeli military said strikes have already destroyed most of Iran’s air defences and missile launchers.

The war has escalated to affect countries across the Middle East and beyond.

Early on Friday, Iran fired missile and drone attacks into Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all countries that host US forces. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 120 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. Six US troops have been killed.

Fire rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut early on March 6th, 2026. Photograph: Fadel Itani / AFP via Getty Images

The US military said early on Friday that it struck an Iranian drone carrier, setting it ablaze

The US military’s Central Command released black-and-white footage of the burning carrier. The Iranian military did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

The drone carrier, the IRIS Shahid Bagheri, is a converted container ship with a 180 metre runway for drones.

The vessel can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports, reports said at the time of its 2005 inauguration.

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, described the carrier as “roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier”.

“As we speak, it’s on fire,” Cooper told reporters.

Speaking alongside Cooper, Hegseth gave few details on Thursday when he promised an upcoming surge.

“It’s more fighter squadrons, it’s more capabilities, it’s more defensive capabilities,” he said. “And it’s more bomber pulses more frequently.”

Qatar’s defence ministry reported it intercepted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of US Central Command.

A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired early on Friday toward Prince Sultan Air Base south of Riyadh, which hosts US forces.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, where the interior ministry said Iranian strikes targeted two hotels and a residential building. It said there were no casualties. – AP

Israeli air strikes carried out on Beirut overnight

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs Al-Jamous neighbourhood on March 6th, 2026. Photograph: Fadel Itani / AFP via Getty Images

Israel carried out heavy air strikes on the Hizbullah-controlled southern ‌suburbs of Beirut overnight after ordering its residents to leave, while the Iran-backed group warned Israelis to leave ‌towns and villages at the frontier.

Explosions and flashes lit up the night sky over the Beirut southern suburbs, Reuters ​footage showed. The Israeli military said it had carried out 26 waves of strikes overnight in the southern suburbs, saying targets included Hizbullah’s command centres and weapons storage facilities.

On Thursday, an Israeli military spokesperson ​told residents of the southern suburbs to move east and north, posting a map showing four large districts of ⁠the capital he said they must leave, including areas adjacent to Beirut airport.

Hizbullah, ‌in ‌a ​message published in Hebrew on its Telegram channel early on Friday, warned Israelis to leave towns within 5km of ⁠the border.

“Your military’s aggression against ​Lebanese sovereignty and safe citizens, the destruction of ​civilian infrastructure and the expulsion campaign it is carrying out will not go unchallenged,” Hizbullah ‌said.

During fighting between Hizbullah and Israel ​in 2024, tens of thousands of Israelis were evacuated from towns in the border area ⁠but many have since returned. ⁠Israeli officials have previously ​said there are no plans to remove them for now.

A site of overnight Israeli air strikes is pictured in the southern suburbs of Beirut on March 6th, 2026. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East on Monday, when Hizbullah opened fire, igniting a new Israeli offensive, with air strikes focused on Beirut’s southern suburbs and on southern and eastern Lebanon.

Israel has also ordered Lebanese to leave large areas of southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese health ministry has reported 123 people ‌have been killed and another ⁠683 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks this week. Its figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

There have been no reported fatalities ‌in Israel as a result of Hizbullah attacks. – Reuters