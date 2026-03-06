Israeli strikes target Iran and Lebanon as US warns of bombardment ‘surge’

The scene after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs early on Friday. Photograph: Hassan Ammar/AP

Intense Israeli air strikes pounded the capitals of Iran and Lebanon early on Friday with the US apparently striking an Iranian drone carrier at sea, intensifying its campaign targeting the Islamic Republic’s fleet of warships.

Iran launched new retaliatory attacks in the Middle East at the end of a full week of bombardment, which US defence secretary Pete Hegseth warned was “about to surge dramatically”.

Israel’s military said on Friday morning it had begun “a broad-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran, Iran’s capital.

Witnesses described the Israeli air strikes as particularly intense, shaking homes in the area. Others reported explosions around the Iranian city of Kermanshah in an area that is home to multiple missile bases.

The Israeli military said strikes have already destroyed most of Iran’s air defences and missile launchers.

The war has escalated to affect countries across the Middle East and beyond.

Early on Friday, Iran fired missile and drone attacks into Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all countries that host US forces. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In Lebanon, where the war has intensified fighting between Israel and Iran-allied Hizbullah militants, Israel launched a series of air strikes late on Thursday and into Friday in the southern suburbs of Beirut and other areas. Motorists jammed roads trying to flee or seek shelter.

A site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday morning. Photograph: AFP/Getty

The US and Israel have battered Iran with nationwide strikes, targeting their military capabilities, leadership and nuclear programme.

Iran’s attacks have targeted Arab neighbours, disrupted oil supplies and snarled global air travel.

The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 120 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. Six US troops have been killed.

The US military said early on Friday that it struck an Iranian drone carrier, setting it ablaze.

The US military’s Central Command released black-and-white footage of the burning carrier. The Iranian military did not immediately acknowledge the attack.

US president Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

The drone carrier, the IRIS Shahid Bagheri, is a converted container ship with a 180m runway for drones.

The vessel can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports, reports said at the time of its 2005 inauguration.

Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, described the carrier as “roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier”.

“As we speak, it’s on fire,” Cooper told reporters.

U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026

Speaking alongside Cooper, Hegseth gave few details on Thursday when he promised an upcoming surge.

“It’s more fighter squadrons, it’s more capabilities, it’s more defensive capabilities,” he said. “And it’s more bomber pulses more frequently.”

Qatar’s defence ministry reported it intercepted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of US Central Command.

A spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s ministry of defence said it had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired early on Friday toward Prince Sultan Air Base south of Riyadh, which hosts US forces.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, where the interior ministry said Iranian strikes targeted two hotels and a residential building. It said there were no casualties.

US president Donald Trump, meanwhile, has demanded a say in picking Iran’s next leader despite scant signs that the regime is losing its grip in the face of a relentless US and Israeli air campaign.

Iran continued to sustain rocket and drone fire at Israel and Gulf states on Thursday, even attacking Azerbaijan on its northern border. Azerbaijan vowed retaliation.

Iran said it had launched more than 500 ballistic and naval missiles and about 2,000 drones since Saturday – about 40 per cent were aimed at Israel; the rest were fired at what were termed “American targets” in the region, mostly in the Gulf states.

The pounding of regime targets across Iran by US and Israeli fighter jets continued apace on day six of the Middle East war as the conflict continued to widen.

European involvement in the conflict has increased, with European powers pledging to work together to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea and send naval and other assets to protect Cyprus.

British prime minister Keir Starmer said he was sending four fighter jets to Qatar to strengthen UK defensive operations and Italy promised to provide air defence systems, anti-drone and antimissile systems to Gulf countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said the US-Israeli attack on Iran had no United Nations mandate but she stopped short of saying it amounted to a breach of international law.

“Ireland’s position on the use of force outside such a context is well established and known,” she said in the Dáil on Thursday.

The Opposition has been putting pressure on the Government to state that international law had been breached.

– Additional reporting: AP