Under-20s preview: In-form Ireland can’t fall into trap of taking Wales lightly

Ireland Under-20 v Wales Under-20, Virgin Media Park (Saturday 7.45pm, live on Virgin Media 2)

It’s important not to conflate the struggles of the Wales senior team with that of their Under-20 side. The latter, under head coach Richard Whiffin, have been very competitive and a little unfortunate to have only one win from their three matches to date in the Six Nations. This will be a tough assignment for Ireland.

Wales led England 16-0 at half-time in their clash at Franklin’s Gardens before being pipped 19-16 as the home side came back to grab the spoils. France, who beat Ireland 50-21 in Perpignan, trailed 17-15 at the interval at the Arms Park before going on to claim a 34-24 victory. In their most recent outing, the Welsh enjoyed a 31-21 win over Scotland in Cardiff.

Whiffin has made three changes from the last day, with centre Osian Darwin-Lewis, outhalf Lloyd Lucas and loosehead prop George Tuckley promoted to the run-on team.

Flanker Deian Gwynne played a full 80 minutes for Gloucester in their Prem Rugby Cup clash at Bath last Saturday, while number eight Evan Minto was an early replacement for Dragons against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship. His Rodney Parade teammate, scrumhalf Carter Pritchard, is set to win a first cap off the bench.

Ireland head coach Andrew Browne has made two changes to the side that produced a brilliant second-half performance to beat England 31-21 in Bath. The English team hadn’t conceded a point in the second half of their two previous matches, but Ireland ripped that stat to shreds by overcoming a 14-7 deficit. The final scoreline flattered the home side a little.

The key for Ireland is to build on that display because they’ll need to be every bit as good but from the start in Cork. Dylan McNeice, who missed the England match, Josh Neill and Derry Moloney have all recovered from injury. McNeice provides his team with an overt physical presence on both sides of the ball, but his qualities are far from one-dimensional.

Neill, with two man-of-the-match awards, has acclimatised remarkably, a testament to his character and ability, especially for someone playing in this age-grade a year young. Moloney’s footwork and speed has caused problems for opponents, and his work along with that of Noah Byrne and Daniel Ryan has given Ireland a pronounced cutting edge out wide.

Rob Carney has been a standout since his introduction into the midfield alongside James O’Leary; there is no shortage of potency in the backline. Ben Blaney replaces Billy Hayes in the backrow while McNeice’s return sees Donnacha McGuire drop to the replacements. Rian Handley may have picked up an injury and is replaced by Duinn Maguire on the bench, the UCD hooker having come on in the game against France.

There are priorities for Ireland in improvement terms. This includes being a little more robust in their maul defence, more disciplined and authoritative in their tackling in the wider channels. If the pack can provide a platform, then Christopher Barrett and Tom Wood are more than capable of running the game. Ireland will need to step up again in levels to secure a third straight victory.

Ireland Under-20: N Byrne (Dublin University); D Moloney (Blackrock College), R Carney (Cashel), J O’Leary (UCC), D Ryan (Galway Corinthians); T Wood (Garryowen), C Barrett (UCC); M Doyle (UCD), L Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), S Bishti (UCD, capt); J Finn (Garryowen), D McNeice (UCD); J Neill (Old Wesley), B Blaney (Terenure College), D O’Connell (Galway Corinthians). Replacements: D Maguire (UCD), C Foley (Young Munster), B McClean (Instonians), D McGuire (UCD), B Hayes (Garryowen), J O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere), C O’Shea (UCC), J O’Sullivan (Dublin University).

Wales Under-20: R Cummings (Cardiff); D Scott (Cardiff Met), O Darwin-Lewis (Cardiff), S Emanuel (Cardiff, co-capt), T Bowen (Cardiff); L Lucas (Cardiff), S Davies (Cardiff); G Tuckley (Dragons), T Howe (Cardiff), J Pritchard (Scarlets); L Evans (Exeter), O Williams (Bristol); D Gwynne (Gloucester, co-capt), E James (Gloucester), E Minto (Dragons). Replacements: O Thomas (Bath), G Leyland (Bristol), Y Cook (Scarlets), O Rees (Gloucester), D Kossuth (Scarlets), C Pritchard (Dragons), C Leggatt-Jones (Scarlets), B Cutts (Cardiff).