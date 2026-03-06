Ireland v Wales live updates: Follow the action from the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s game against Wales in the fourth round of the Six Nations. Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 8.10pm. Ireland will be buoyed by their impressive win over England two weeks ago and they face a beleagured Wales team who have not won have not won a Six Nations game since 2023. There were signs of improvement for Wales against Scotland, with a losing bonus point and having chances to win the game, so Ireland will have be focused, but they are odds-on for victory.

Here are the teams:

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne (Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Jack Conan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Tom Stewart (Ulster), Michael Milne (Munster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Nathan Doak (Ulster), Tom Farrell (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster).

WALES: Louis Rees-Zammit (Bristol); Ellis Mee (Scarlets), Eddie James (Scarlets), Joe Hawkins (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Cardiff); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Gloucester); Rhys Carre (Saracens), Dewi Lake (Ospreys, capt), Tomas Francis (Provence); Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter), Ben Carter (Dragons); Alex Mann (Cardiff), James Botham (Cardiff), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Leicester), Archie Griffin (Bath), Adam Beard (Montpellier), Olly Cracknell (Leicester), Kieran Hardy (Ospreys), Jarrod Evans (Harlequins), Louie Hennessey (Bath).

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).