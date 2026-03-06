AIL preview: Lansdowne and Young Munster face off with semi-finals in sight

With four rounds remaining, the stakes are rising in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League, particularly in the four-way tussle for the final two semi-final places. Lansdowne (fourth on 42 points) host Young Munster (sixth on 40) on the Aviva back pitch in a fixture that, while not quite a playoff eliminator, will be sure to have a knockout feel.

These two have consistently produced cracking contests over the years, and with so much in the line that’s likely to be the case again. Lansdowne make two changes from the team which moved above Munsters by beating Nenagh last week. Leinster scrumhalf Cormac Foley returns, with Jack Matthews shifting to the wing, while James Tarrant comes in at fullback for Hugo McLoughlin, who is being held back by Leinster.

The Cookies’ Sligo winger Hubert Gilvarry, who had been in prolific early-season form before picking up an injury, is recalled, with Andrew Smith on the bench. Stephen McLoughlin replaces Ruadhán Quinn. The Munster backrower had only started two of the first 14 games, rather than the requisite three, and his appeal was rejected by the IRFU, doing his club and the AIL no favour.

Ireland Clubs XV loosehead David Begley returns, and will come up against Lansdowne hooker Bobby Sheehan, who scored a hat-trick in that 42-33 win over Scotland.

Leaders St Mary’s (54 points) and Clontarf (53) are on course to secure home semi-finals for the second year running. Clontarf entertain Old Belvedere at Castle Avenue, bringing in fullback Hugo Lennox, scrumhalf Sam Owens, flanker Aaron Coleman and Leinster academy lock Alan Spicer, who’s a product of Belvedere College. Belvo make just one change from the side which effectively secured their 1A status last week, promoting flanker Josh Ericson.

Mark McHugh promotes hooker Richie Bergin and loosehead Oisin Michel in an otherwise unchanged St Mary’s side from last week’s 57-19 win away to Cork Constitution for the visit of UCD, who look consigned to a relegation playoff.

Fifth-placed Con (41 points) shuffle their backline away to eighth-placed Ballynahinch, with Johnny Murphy swapping positions with Aidan Moynihan to go from 15 to 12, as Dan Punch starts in place of Sean French. And four changes up front include the return of Munster academy lock Michael Foy.

Terenure (third on 43 points) travel to Nenagh Ormond and after scoring eight tries last week. They bring in Harry O’Neill at hooker and Pa Ryan at outside centre, while Leinster winger JJ Kenny makes his third appearance and Leinster academy outhalf Caspar Gabriel lines out at 12.

In Division 1B, faltering leaders Old Wesley host Instonians, with Trinity, now just three points behind in second, at home to UCC.

Weekend fixtures (2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution, Ballymacarn Park; Clontarf v Old Belvedere, Castle Avenue; Lansdowne v Young Munster, Aviva Stadium 4G; Nenagh Ormond v Terenure College, New Ormond Park; St Mary’s College v UCD, Templeville Road.

Division 1B: Dublin University v UCC, College Park; Garryowen v Blackrock College, Dooradoyle; Highfield v Naas, Woodleigh Park; Old Wesley v Instonians, Energia Park; Queens v City of Armagh, Dub Lane.

Division 2A: Cashel v Banbridge, Spafield; Galway Corinthians v Greystones, Corinthian Park; Old Crescent v MU Barnhall, Takumi Park; Shannon v Dungannon, Thomond Park; Wanderers v Ballymena, Merrion Road.

Division 2B: Buccaneers v Enniscorthy, Dubarry Park; Clogher Valley v Sligo, The Cran; Malone v Galwegians, Gibson Park; Rainey v UL Bohemian, Rifle Park; Skerries v Navan, Holmpatrick.

Division 2C: Bruff v Ballyclare, Kilballyowen Park; Clonmel v Belfast Harlequins, Ard Gaoithe; Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park; Monkstown v Bective Rangers, Park Avenue; Thomond v Malahide, Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Women’s Division (5pm unless stated): Cooke v Ballincollig, Shaw’s Bridge (2.30); Galwegians v Tullow, Crowley Park (2.30); Ennis v Wicklow, Drumbiggle (3pm); Blackrock College v Railway Union, Stradbrook (4pm); Old Belvedere v UL Bohemian, Ollie Campbell Park.