Pierre Schoeman banned for four weeks for elbow on Dan Leavy

Edinburgh prop clashed with the Leinster man during their recent Pro14 encounter
Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman was sent off for his tackle on Dan Leavy during the Pro14 clash with Leinster. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman was sent off for his tackle on Dan Leavy during the Pro14 clash with Leinster. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Edinburgh loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman has been banned for four weeks after he was sent off in his side’s defeat to Leinster last Saturday for an elbow to the face of Dan Leavy.

After a review by a disciplinary panel the South African will spend four weeks on the sidelines for the incident which saw him lead with his forearm into Leavy’s face when carrying into contact, in what was virtually an elbow into the jaw.

The Leinster man had to undergo a HIA afterwards and didn’t reappear on the pitch meaning his seasonal debut was cut short after just 10 minutes.

Leinster ran out convincing winners at the RDS on a scoreline of 31-10 and Leavy will undergo the graduated return-to-play protocols.

