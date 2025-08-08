Dr John O’Driscoll elected new president of the IRFU

Dr John O’Driscoll has been elected as the new president of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

O’Driscoll is a former Ireland and British & Irish Lions flanker who represented his country 26 times and made 19 appearances, including six Tests, for the Lions across two tours. He was first capped for Ireland in 1978 and toured South Africa in 1980 with the Lions and New Zealand three years later.

He helped Ireland win a first Triple Crown since 1949 when he played a central role in the 1982 Five Nations competition. John played for Stonyhurst School in Lancashire before going on to play club rugby Liverpool St Helens and Manchester. At provincial level he represented Connacht for 13 seasons.

He captained London Irish from 1979-1981 and led them to the John Player Cup Final in 1980. He was elected as Irish Sportsman of the Year in 1980.

O’Driscoll was a Lions selector in 2001. He has held various administrative roles within the IRFU including as representative to World Rugby and Rugby Europe from 2016 to 2025.

“It is a great honour to be elected as the 136th President of the IRFU,” O’Driscoll said. “Irish Rugby has given so much to me since an early age – first as a supporter, then through a wonderful playing career with London Irish, Connacht and Ireland. In more recent years, I have been privileged to contribute to the administration of the game alongside people utterly dedicated to its success at every level.”