Jean Kleyn signs new three-year deal with Munster

Munster have announced secondrow Jean Kleyn has signed a three-year contract extension with the province.

The new deal keeps the 25-year-old at Thomond Park until June 2022.

Kleyn joined the province ahead of the 2016-17 season and has gone on to make 42 appearances - although he is yet to be capped by Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks.

The imposing lock was nominated for Munster’s player of the year last term after an impressive campaign which saw him make 23 starts, becoming a cornerstone of the side as compatriot Johann van Graan took the reigns in Limerick.