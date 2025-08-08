Rugby’s next generation: Meet the rising stars of Leinster, Ulster, Connacht and Munster

Connacht academy manager Eric Elwood knows the value of a good young ‘un having led the Ireland Under-20s to a Grand Slam in 2007. So it’s no surprise that the province’s first-year intake for next season includes three players – flanker Bobby Power, hooker Mikey Yarr and secondrow David Walsh – from Neil Doak’s national age-grade squad. Another, number eight Aaron O’Brien, would have played but for injury.

Connacht welcome eight players into the academy – five from Leinster in Yarr, Walsh, Dan Ryan, an Ireland Under-19 international wing educated at St Michael’s College, and outhalf Conor O’Shaughnessy, who played All-Ireland League for Blackrock College last season having made the short journey to Stradbrook from the school. O’Brien was a standout schools player at St Mary’s College and also in underage representative rugby with Leinster and Ireland.

They join Power, fellow Galway man Seán Walsh, a centre who has represented Ireland at Under-19 international level, and backrow Diarmuid O’Connell from Carrick-on-Shannon. Elwood’s decision to recruit outside the province is sensible and underlines that he is looking to attract the best young players into the pathway.

Newbridge-born prop Billy Bohan is in his second year, while wing James Nicholson (Wicklow) and hooker Matthew Victory (Dublin) are in their final year. Connacht are not alone in this respect as Ulster and Munster also have players born in Leinster in their respective academies, hardly a surprise given the numbers game, not least population size.

Ulster have persuaded Balbriggan-born wing Aitzol Arenzana-King, a former Irish 20s Grand Slam winner, to make the journey to Belfast where he will join Dubliners Sam Berman and Tom Brigg, along with South African-born centre Wilhelm de Klerk, who came to Dublin as a 10-year-old and played rugby in St Michael’s.

Aitzol Arenzana-King. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Richie Murphy’s Grand Slam and World Cup exploits with the Irish 20s was a facilitator in attracting some top young players to Ulster from outside the province. Hooker Connor Magee, prop Flynn Longstaff, promising outhalf Daniel Green and wing Josh Gibson join Arenzana-King as the five new faces in the academy.

Props George Hadden, from Gorey, and Ronan Foxe from Rahugh near Tullamore are in their final year in the Munster academy. The first-year intake of five players includes two, Oisín Minogue and Tom Wood, fought their way into starting positions with the Irish 20s despite being a year young for the grade.

Openside flanker Minogue got better with every opportunity through the Six Nations and then the World Championship in Italy, while Wood also demonstrated impressive composure and a tidy skill set to eventually claim the number 10 jersey in the maelstrom of a difficult season for the squad. They are joined by secondrow Conor Kennelly, prop Emmet Calvey and centre Eoghan Smyth.

Five of Leinster’s nine strong first-year intake played for the Irish 20s last season – centres Connor Fahy and Ciarán Mangan, wing Páidí Farrell, prop Alex Mullan and secondrow Mahon Ronan. Todd Lawlor would have but for injury. Six of the newbies are backs.

There are 71 academy players in total across the four provinces, broken down to Leinster (20), Munster (18), Ulster (17) and Connacht (16), of which 27 are first years next season. Leinster and Ulster contracted more backs than forwards, while the reverse was the case for Munster and Connacht.

Leinster promoted eight academy players to senior contracts next season, Munster five, Ulster three and Connacht one in Finn Treacy.

Ireland's Paidi Farrell scores a try. Photograph: Sebastiano Pessina/Inpho

Leinster Academy year one intake

Tadhg Brophy (scrumhalf)

The Kildare native played rugby at club and school in Newbridge, GAA for Kilcullen and the talented scrumhalf has been capped at age-grade level by Leinster and Ireland, as well as with the Irish Under-20s and the senior Irish Sevens.

Jack Deegan (centre)

Born in England, he moved home playing rugby with Newbridge RFC, Gaelic football with St Joseph’s and hurling with Ratheniska in Laois before attending Roscrea. The 6ft 2in centre is a brilliant prospect and has been capped at age-grade level by Leinster and by Ireland.

Connor Fahy (centre)

Winner of a McMullen Cup with Good Counsel College, New Ross, he started rugby with Wexford Wanderers, before representing Enniscorthy RFC in the All-Ireland League while studying for his Leaving Cert. Won an AIL title with Clontarf and played for the Ireland 20s last season as well as Leinster A.

Páidí Farrell (wing)

The flyer from Edenderry in Offaly, he played Gaelic football for the county and rugby for Tullamore. A talented athlete, he won All-Ireland medals at 100m sprint, hurdles and relay. He represented Leinster and Ireland at age-grade level up to Under-20s and also played for the Sevens underage sides.

Todd Lawlor (fullback/wing/centre)

Started off playing rugby in Naas, before attending Newbridge College. A talented basketball and soccer player growing up, he lined out for Shamrock Rovers underage sides. He represented Leinster and Ireland at Under-18s and Under-19s, while his father Phil is a former Leinster and Ireland number eight.

Ciarán Mangan (centre/wing)

Younger brother of Leinster’s Diarmuid, he is another who took the pathway from Naas RFC to Newbridge College. A talented underage GAA player, he lined out with the Sallins club in Kildare. An Irish 20s stalwart he played in the recent Six Nations and World Championships.

Lee Fitzpatrick (hooker)

Started his rugby in Portarlington RFC, and went to school in Roscrea, before moving to Newbridge College. Having already represented Leinster and Ireland at Under-18s level, he played for the latter against South Africa and Georgia last summer.

Alex Mullan (tighthead prop)

He played minis in Blackrock before heading down the road from Stradbrook to the school. He lists IRFU underage scrum guru Séamus Toomey as having a huge influence. His uncle played representative rugby for Spain. Has represented Leinster and Ireland at age-grade level and played for the Under-20s for two years.

Mahon Ronan (secondrow)

Played GAA growing up with St Fechin’s in Louth, but it was in Boyne RFC where he nurtured his love of rugby. A cousin of former Leinster, Munster and Ireland flanker Niall, Mahon was a member of the Irish Under-20s this season and has played for Leinster A.

Year Two: Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley), Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Ruben Moloney (UCD), Alan Spicer (Clontarf), Andrew Sparrow (St Mary’s College), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley)

Year Three: Henry McErlean (Terenure College), Liam Molony (Lansdowne), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD)

Promoted to Senior Contracts: Hugh Cooney, Fintan Gunne, Diarmuid Mangan, Gus McCarthy, Andrew Osborne, Niall Smyth, Charlie Tector, Alex Usanov.

Ireland's Connor Magee. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ulster Academy year one intake

Connor Magee (hooker)

He joins the academy as a graduate from Ulster’s national talent squad (NTS) programme. A past pupil of Banbridge Academy, the 18-year-old played with Banbridge in AIL Division 2A and with the Ireland Under-20s this season.

Flynn Longstaff (prop)

A former Campbell College pupil and student at Queen’s, with whom he plays in the AIL Division 1B. He played predominantly in the backrow at school before converting to prop. Noted for his dominant ball carrying and tackling.

Daniel Green (outhalf)

Identified through the IQ Rugby programme, where he previously played with Sale Sharks and England at underage level. Studying at and playing with Queen’s Green was a standout player for the Irish 20s even when playing out of position at fullback.

Josh Gibson (winger/fullback)

A former Ulster Schools Senior Cup winner with RBAI, he made the step up to senior rugby with Banbridge this season. An elusive back-three player with a strong kicking game, he played for the Ireland Under-19s, where he scored tries in both games against France last April.

Aitzol Arenzana-King (winger)

Joining from the Leinster academy, he was part of the Richie Murphy-coached Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam-winning team in 2022, where he played alongside Scott Wilson, Lorcan McLoughlin and Jude Postlethwaite. The 22-year-old former Meath minor Gaelic footballer is a physical and athletic wing.

Year Two: Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch), James McKillop (QUB), Clark Logan (QUB), Sam Berman (City of Armagh), Jonny Scott (Banbridge), Wilhelm de Klerk (QUB).

Year Three: Jacob Boyd (QUB), Henry Walker (QUB), Josh Stevens (QUB), Tom Brigg (QUB), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Lukas Kenny (QUB).

Promoted to senior development contracts: Jack Murphy, Charlie Irvine and Joe Hopes.

Ireland's Mikey Yarr. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Connacht Academy year one intake

Aaron O’Brien (number eight)

A powerful number eight who was a mainstay of the St Mary’s College SCT over a few years and an underage international that would have played for the Irish 20s last season but for injury. He has previously played for Leinster A.

Diarmaid O’Connell (backrow)

The Carrick-on-Shannon native is a former Under-18 player of the year in his province the Irish Under-19 international, who started his rugby in Carrick RFC and attended Sligo Grammar School. He is now playing with Corinthians.

Conor O’Shaughnessy (outhalf)

The outhalf scored 141 points for Blackrock College in last season’s All-Ireland League, having come through the school. He played for the Ireland Schools side in South Africa last summer where he kicked a match-winning penalty in the win over Georgia.

Bobby Power (flanker)

The openside flanker was a regular starter in Neil Doak’s Ireland Under-20 side during both the Six Nations and World Cup campaigns. The former Coláiste Iognáid pupil plays his rugby with Galwegians in the AIL.

Dan Ryan (fullback/wing/centre)

He can play both wings, fullback and centre, and the former St Michael’s College pupil travelled to La Roche Sur Yon in April where he lined out for Ireland at Under-19 level, scoring two tries in an international against France last April.

David Walsh (secondrow/backrow)

Another ex-St Michael’s player and a Triunity student, the 6ft 6in secondrow played for the Ireland Under-20s this season in the Six Nations championship and the World Championship in Italy. A fine athlete.

Seán Walsh (centre)

The Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde player formed a centre partnership with Leinster’s Jack Deegan for the Ireland Schools in South Africa last year and the quality of his performances were recognised by being voted Connacht’s Under-19 player of the year.

Mikey Yarr (hooker)

The former Blackrock pupil and UCD student spent two years playing on the Ireland Under-20 team, including most recently the World Championship where he was a try scorer against Italy.

Year Two: Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians), Billy Bohan (Corinthians), Max Flynn (Corinthians), Tomás Farthing (Corinthians).

Year Three: Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians), Seán Naughton (Corinthians), James Nicholson (Corinthians), Matthew Victory (Buccaneers).

Promoted to senior contract: Finn Treacy

Ireland's Conor Kennelly on the ball. Photograph: Sebastiano Pessina/Inpho

Munster Academy year one intake

Emmet Calvey (tighthead prop)

The 20-year-old from Newmarket-on-Fergus in Clare, went to Ard Scoil Rís and played his club rugby with Shannon. He made his Six Nations debut for the Ireland Under-20s against Wales as a teenager in 2024. He has lined out for Munster A but missed last season’s Ireland 20s campaign due to injury.

Conor Kennelly (secondrow)

Educated at CBC Cork, he plays with the Highfield club and featured for the Ireland 20s in both last season’s Six Nations championship and the World Cup in Italy. A mobile and athletic prospect.

Oisín Minogue (flanker)

The son of former Ireland international Rosie, a nephew of the late Anthony Foley, and a grandson of another Irish international, Brendan, the 19-year-old Shannon flanker boasts excellent genes. He came through the ranks at Ballina-Killaloe RFC and St Munchin’s College and had eye-catching performances for the Irish 20s.

Eoghan Smyth (centre)

The 19-year-old centre was a product of Midleton College and the local club before joining Cork Constitution in his first year out of school and for whom he played in the AIL. A member of last season’s Irish 20s side, playing alongside Connor Fahy and Ciarán Mangan in the centre.

Tom Wood (outhalf)

The second member of his family after Gordon to join the academy, he is another to follow a pathway from Ballina-Killaloe to St Munchin’s College. Despite still being eligible for the Ireland Under-19s, he made the 20s jersey towards the end of the Six Nations and for the World Cup. His father, Keith, and grandfather, Gordon, both played for Munster, Ireland and the Lions.

Year 2: Jake O’Riordan (Young Munster), Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC), Michael Foy (UCC), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Seán Edogbo (UCC), Luke Murphy (Young Munster), Gordon Wood (Garryowen).

Year 3: George Hadden (Garryowen), Dylan Hicks (Garryowen), Darragh McSweeney (Shannon), Ben O’Connor (UCC), Max Clein (Garryowen), Ronan Foxe (Garryowen).

Promoted to the senior squad: Fionn Gibbons, Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell, Ruadhán Quinn and Kieran Ryan.