Michael Bradley extends stay at Zebre until summer of 2022

Former Connacht coach Michael Bradley has extended his contract as Zebre head coach until the summer of 2022.

The former Munster and Ireland scrumhalf joined the Parma-based club in the summer of 2017 on the recommendation of the Italian Rugby Union.

“I thank Andrea Dalledonne for the confidence: I’m very happy to give continuity to the project started with Zebre, for me it’s a great honour to have the responsibility to coach this team,” said the 57-year-old Bradley.

“The future of Zebre is about improving the individual qualities of each player, investing time and energy in the style of play to achieve exciting performances and victories. I want to congratulate every player who has been able to debut with Italy in the last three years.”

In the Bradley era, flankers Giovanni Licata and Renato Giammarioli, fullback Matteo Minozzi, lock David Sisi, prop Giosuè Zilocchi, Johan Meyer and Jimmy Tuivaiti made their debuts with Italy.

After crowning his first experience in Parma with seven victories in the Guinness Pro 14, as well as closing last season with three wins in the championship and three in the Challenge Cup, the club has already achieved four victories with bonus points this season, two in Guinness Pro 14 and two in the Challenge Cup.