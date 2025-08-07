Barry Sheehan: Parents of Lions heroes were dripping with pride after biblical deluge

This is the fourth and final column in a series by Barry Sheehan, father of Lions and Ireland hooker Dan, about his time on tour in Australia.

Sydney was the last stop on this tour and despite being covered in cloud and rain for most of the week, it is impossible to mask the glory of the city. It is, quite simply, majestic. The Opera House and Harbour Bridge dominate the backdrop. The ferries connect the outposts across the harbour and bring the sea and the city together as one, making it one of the finest in the world.

The suburbs are laced with beaches and surf. Coogee, Clovelly, Bronte and Bondi host many of our young from home. Their optimism for the future and delight at where they find themselves are worn on their sleeves.

The series win had been marked appropriately in Melbourne. The early part of the week saw the sea of red resting. Easily identifiable by stature and uniform, they lingered in the cafés and restaurants at every point around the city, catching their breath before one last roar and the long trek for home.

Detractors decry that there is more culture to be found in a yoghurt than Australia. Promoters profess that culture is best described as the way things are done around here – and the way things are done in Australia is brilliant. Investment in infrastructure pours more than concrete and asphalt. It pours life and participation into the community. Much like the field of dreams, if you build it, they will come. Australia is modern and vibrant and has culture to match. Its history is being laid now.

Sometimes in defeat the real prize only emerges after the battle. There should be no doubt that the final Test in Sydney was a real battle. Atrocious conditions produced a ferocious contest. Both teams competed hard, very hard. There is, of course, a balance to be respected between giving everything, possibly more than has been given before, and staying within the confines of the laws. There is no dispute that the laws need to take priority and when a line is crossed and a sanction imposed, it must be accepted and learnings taken from it.

There is an admiration for those who can raise themselves and the contest to fever pitch. It is born in some, it is learned in others. Young boys who were crippled with shyness can become young men who are prepared to put everything into the group and lead from the front. It is a joy to behold.

They cannot find these reserves of passion, ferocity, and energy alone. To reach these levels is a testament to their commitment, to the group, to the tradition of the Lions and to the desire to honour the support who roared them on in their thousands. It is difficult to contain electricity in a bottle and when two charges meet, sparks fly. Both teams pushed themselves to the extreme and the better team won on the night.

In the aftermath of the final Test, the 2025 group of parents who have been shadowing their sons on this tour were dripping from head to toe after the biblical deluge. They were soaked. Soaked in pride and amazement at what has developed in front of their eyes since the group first assembled in Dublin.

The journey from Dublin in June to Sydney in August covered thousands of kilometres, with many highs and some lows for good measure. The real prize won on this night of chapters and verses is a bond and a brotherhood. It is the bond that produces the sparks. The bond has been forged on the training paddocks and playing fields of Australia. It will last a lifetime for most. Unique experiences tend to do that.

It will be recalled and played out between them privately and in public for years to come. The private moments will require only the briefest of knowing glances to recall the respect and friendships that have changed these young men forever.

Their paths will cross again, in some cases as teammates, in more cases as rivals. No quarter will be asked or given – if anything the rivalry and desire to win will only increase. This is the hallmark of brotherhood. The change will be in the moments after the contest. They will share a beer, a chat and pick up instantly from where they left off in the contribution and celebrations of a series win. This is the hallmark of friendship.

What more can a parent want for their child than for them to have friends and comrades? Witnessing the effort, commitment and bravery to put everything on the line for someone else in pursuit of a common goal is so much more rewarding than coveting singular moments in the spotlight.

When one man on the team scores, they all score and we all celebrate. When one is down, we all share the concern and offer our support. This is the hallmark of teams. It brings warmth and repair to wet and dented spirits, and sends us home safe in the knowledge that our children have grown in front of our eyes. The greatest prize of all.