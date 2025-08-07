Shamrock Rovers left with work to do to extend European adventure after Ballkani defeat

Uefa Conference League 3rd qualifying round, 1st leg: Ballkani (Kosovo) 1 (Adetunji 56) Shamrock Rovers 0

A skilfully taken goal by an old foe leaves Shamrock Rovers with work to do at Tallaght Stadium next week if they are to extend their European campaign this summer.

Rovers knew a good deal about Sunday Adetunji who had scored against the Hoops while playing for North Macedonian side Shkupi three years ago.

With 18 goals in their runners-up league campaign last season, the once-capped Nigeria international has brought his form into Europe, scoring three of Ballkani’s five goals in their win over Maltese side Floriana in the last round of this competition.

And he proved Rovers’ nemesis at the Fadil Vokrri stadium in Pristina with a superbly contrived and taken winner on the night.

While living off lesser possession, though, Rovers can take plenty of solace from the fact that they can hurt Ballkani whose Slovenian goalkeeper Adnan Golubović made two terrific saves to deprive Josh Honohan.

Missing the midfield craft of injured trio Aaron McEneff, Graham Burke and Jack Byrne, Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley made one change from their big league win over Derry City on Sunday with Darragh Nugent replacing McEneff in the centre of the park.

Slick-passing Ballkani started positively, carving Rovers open for the first time on 12 minutes with Almir Kryeziu picking out the run of Brazilian Giovanni down the inside left channel. Ed McGinty had to be brave on the cross when diving at the feet of Adetunji, suffering a heavy knock in the process.

Showing no adverse effects, McGinty was forced into his first significant save of the game minutes later from Albanian Geralb Smajli’s long-range drive.

The Kosovan side continued to take the game to Rovers, if without seriously troubling them.

Rovers’ Danny Mandriou tackled by Almir Kryeziu of Ballkani. Photograph: Slobodan Sandic/Inpho

Working hard to get on the ball, Rovers threatened for the first time on 28 minutes. Wingback Honohan headed on skipper Roberto Lopes’ free kick for Nugent who skipped in behind down the left. The low cross just couldn’t find a hooped shirt.

There was a let-off for Rovers six minutes later from the first corner of the game. Kryeziu set up Ardit Deliu whose shot had the power but not the direction as if fizzed wide.

But it was Rovers who had the big chance of the first half five minutes before the break from a second successive corner. Dylan Watts’ delivery found Honohan whose downward header was brilliantly tipped away by Golubović.

As in the first, Ballkani began the second half on the front foot, though it was Rovers who created the first opportunity six minutes in. Honohan raided down the left to cross for Danny Mandroiu whose touch went wide.

Ballkani finally proved clinical at the other end to take the lead with a fine goal on 56 minutes as an intricate passing move cut Rovers open.

At the end of it, Smalji slipped Adetunji in behind. The big striker showed superb touch and composure to turn Dan Cleary with his right foot and drill his shot past McGinty with his left.

It might have been 2-0 three minutes later but for a one-handed save by McGintry from Gentrit Halili with Kryeziu blazing the rebound over the top. Ballkani appeals for a handball in the build up weren’t entertained following a VAR check.

McGinty was there again to save well from Kryeziu as Ballkani strove to extend their lead.

With Rovers pressing to get back into the game, Adetunji might have done so on 80 minutes, his touch letting him down dead in front of goal from Halili’s cross.

Golubović then denied Rovers two minutes into added time with his second superb save of the night to push Honohan’s header round a post from a Watts free-kick.

Rovers now focus on Sunday’s league game at Galway United before turning their thoughts to resuscitating their European hopes next Thursday.

FC Ballkani: Golubovic; Smajili, Batarelo (Jashanica, 39), Halili, Potoku (Letaj, 85); Deliu, Giovanni, Albert; Hamidi (Tolaj, 65), Adetunji, Kryeziu.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Watts, Healy; Grant, Nugent (Noonan, 60), Honohan; Mandroiu; Gaffney (Malley, 60).

Referee: Dmytro Panchyshyn (Ukraine).