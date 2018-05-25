Isa Nacewa starts as Leinster name Pro14 final team

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed that his captain Isa Nacewa will lead the side out on what will be his 185th and final appearance for the province in Saturday’s Pro14 final.

A career that started in September 2008 away to the Cardiff Blues in a 16-16 draw will come to a close at the Aviva Stadium against the Scarlets.

Nacewa has won 184 caps, scoring 47 tries in the process for a total of 706 points, including the crucial six points off the tee late in Bilbao to bring a fourth Champions Cup trophy back to Dublin.

Nacewa will be joined in the centre by Garry Ringrose who makes his 50th Leinster appearance.

The back three sees Rob Kearney come back in to the number 15 jersey with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and James Lowe retained on the left after his man of the match performance against Munster last weekend in the RDS.

In the halfbacks Luke McGrath is selected at scrumhalf with Johnny Sexton back at number 10. Ross Byrne drops out of the matchday squad as Joey Carbery provides the cover.

In the pack it’s the same front five that started the Champions Cup final with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row and Devin Toner and James Ryan in the second.

In the back row Rhys Ruddock is selected at blindside with Dan Leavy back from injury on the openside. Jack Conan is named at number eight with the expectation being that Scott Fardy will make a big impact off the bench as he did last weekend.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Isa Nacewa (Capt), James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracey, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Jordi Murphy, Nick McCarthy, Joey Carberry, Rory O’Loughlin.

SCARLETS: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Steffan Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (Capt); Samson Lee; Lewis Rawlins, Steven Cummins; Aaron Shingler, James Davies, Tadhg Beirne.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Will Boyde, Jonathan Evans, Daniel Jones, Tom Prydie.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)