Early Edition Podcast

Early Edition Podcast – 4 stories in 10 minutes: Botox warning, Maduro in court and more asylum seekers return voluntarily

Listen on

Acast(Opens in new window)Apple(Opens in new window)Spotify(Opens in new window)

Plus Archbishop Martin asks for Government support for an independent murder inquiry

Listen | 08:20
People in support of president of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro hold signs outside a New York courthouse before Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores appeared for their arraignment yesterday. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images
People in support of president of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro hold signs outside a New York courthouse before Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores appeared for their arraignment yesterday. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images
Tue Jan 06 2026 - 06:21

On today’s Early Edition podcast:

  • Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro appeared in a New York Court yesterday. Meanwhile his former vice-president is taking control in Caracas.
  • Archbishop Eamon Martin wrote to Taoiseach Micheál Martin last September about the case of republican activist Denis Donaldson, who was murdered in 2006.
  • New figures show the number of asylum seekers who returned to their country of origin increased last year. But there is no evidence that greater financial inducements on offer were a factor.
  • And a warning about the dangers of unlicensed Botox procedures.
Nicolás MaduroDonald TrumpVenezuelaArchbishop Eamon Martin

OUR PODCASTS