Early Edition Podcast – 4 stories in 10 minutes: Botox warning, Maduro in court and more asylum seekers return voluntarily

On today’s Early Edition podcast:
- Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro appeared in a New York Court yesterday. Meanwhile his former vice-president is taking control in Caracas.
- Archbishop Eamon Martin wrote to Taoiseach Micheál Martin last September about the case of republican activist Denis Donaldson, who was murdered in 2006.
- New figures show the number of asylum seekers who returned to their country of origin increased last year. But there is no evidence that greater financial inducements on offer were a factor.
- And a warning about the dangers of unlicensed Botox procedures.