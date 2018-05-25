Isa Nacewa fit for Pro 14 final send-off against Scarlets

The last game of Isa Nacewa’s glittering 15-year rugby career gets the deserved backdrop of the Pro 14 final as the 35-year-old has, somehow, proved his fitness to wear number 12 for Leinster against the Scarlets on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy also return after missing the semi-final victory over Munster while James Lowe is retained at left wing with Joey Carbery dropping to the bench as Ross Byrne misses out altogether.

Interestingly, Luke McGrath is expected to start at scrumhalf despite Ireland coach Joe Schmidt choosing Kieran Marmion and John Cooney over the 25-year-old for the Australia tour.

Rhys Ruddock keeps Scott Fardy benched, a decision perhaps influenced by the Wallaby flanker’s immense impact last weekend. Cian Healy and Leavy muscle Jack McGrath and Jordi Murphy out of the team.

Both sides will be confirmed at midday on Friday.

LEINSTER (possible): R Kearney; J Larmour, G Ringrose, I Nacewa (capt), J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, J Ryan; R Ruddock, D Leavy, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, J McGrath, A Porter, S Fardy, J Murphy, N McCarthy, J Carbery, R O’Loughlin.