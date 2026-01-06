Women in stressful jobs on how they manage nutrition, exercise and more: ‘I never know what each day might bring’

Nollaig na mBan, which falls today, was traditionally a time when the women of Ireland could skip housework in reward for having slaved over the festive season. Men were supposed to take up the slack, while the women in their lives socialised over cups of tea and the last of the Christmas cake.

Now, by the 12th day of Christmas, the majority of women are back in the full swing of their second job, outside the home. But some still make time to celebrate female solidarity.

In the spirit of the day, we asked five women in high-pressure jobs how they manage self-care on key pillars of health all year around. They are all in their 40s, which is recognised as often the most stressful decade of professional women’s lives.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (45)

Minister for Health, Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, and mother of one boy, aged 10

Nutrition: It undoubtedly takes more effort to eat well when you are very busy. Sometimes, I will eat boiled or scrambled eggs for breakfast, but absolutely every work day without exception begins with at least one, if not two, small americanos. I love good coffee, and it makes me happy.

Given the very busy nature of my job, I find that I rarely get time to “have lunch”. I generally eat when there is time to do so; this could be at my desk in between meetings, or in the car on the move. I really miss having time to cook regularly, I quite enjoyed it, and I think it’s one of the best ways to stay in control of your health - at least for me.

On the other hand, we are lucky in Leinster House to have access to a wide selection of foods, and my favourite day is always lasagne day - with a large glass of cold milk.

Exercise: This has fallen off a cliff somewhat since becoming Minister, but I am determined to keep up swimming. I try to fit a couple of swims into my schedule every week, at whatever random time I can, be it early in the morning or late at night.

I love being in the water, and I love the total quiet that comes with just going up and down the pool, however slowly. It just settles my brain and clears my head and I often get my best ideas or a breakthrough on a problem about 38 lengths in.

Sleep: I’m really lucky, I don’t often have problems sleeping. With my busy schedule I do get tired, and like anyone who works odd hours, I need to catch up on my sleep where I can. An occasional lie-in (very occasional because my son enjoys waking especially early at weekends) or a nap on a long car journey usually does the trick.

Stress/Me time: My go to stress-reliever and treat for myself is to have a regular sauna and an ice bath. I love it. It’s the only way I can get properly warm during the winter, and the deep relaxation you get from a long, very hot sauna is excellent.

Laura Dowling (45)

Pharmacist, aka the Fabulous Pharmacist (‘I’m very modest really’), founder of nutritional supplements company Fabü, presenter of women’s health shows, author of Love Your Vulva, and mother of three teenage boys

Nutrition: I do try, for the most part, to eat healthily, to cook my food and to use fresh vegetables and meats. But I love a takeaway and a glass of wine – sometimes together. So I have an occasional blip, but I don’t think that’s bad.

Exercise: This is really important to me, always has been. I find that if I don’t exercise for a couple of days, my mood gets a bit low. I would try and exercise about four times a week, if not five. I do resistance training in the gym or at home. I run occasionally, but I can’t run as far as I used to.

I do love yoga, but it’s just getting the time, because I find you can bang out a gym session in about 40 minutes, whereas yoga takes about an hour and 15. I know how important it is for us to be mobile now, and to have strong bones and muscles, so we can do all the things we want to do in our 80s and 90s independently, like wipe our own bottoms, tie our own shoelaces, do our own grocery shopping.

I go to the gym from 6am, back for 7am, to get the kids up and out. Now my boys are teenagers, they can look after themselves, but I do like to be there.

Sleep: I probably don’t get enough sleep. I find I’m going to bed that bit earlier now, if I am to get up at quarter to six to go to the gym. But I could probably do with going to bed at 9.30 to get to sleep for 10, as opposed to 10.30 to get to sleep for 11. So that’s my new year’s resolution.

Stress/mental health: I just liked to exercise when I was younger, in my teens or my 20s, and I never realised that if I don’t do it, my mood is affected. Only when I got older, I realised, that’s why I do it. I really need this for my life.

Me time: It should be Women’s Christmas all the time. I think women need to be kinder to themselves and to ask for help more. I tell my husband that he’s very sexy when he bends over the dishwasher and then he does it without me asking him. A bit of chore play.

Sara Dolan (43)

Chief executive of Mount Congreve Gardens and Country Estate, and Waterford Treasures (incorporating five museums in the city). She lives on site, with two Shar Pei dogs, in a restored gardeners’ building within Mount Congreve’s walled garden

Nutrition: I’ve just been told I have a vitamin B12 deficiency, which is a bit of a wake-up call. At the moment, breakfast is a coffee. My saving grace is to have, hopefully, a lunch in the Stables Café [in Mount Congreve house], which would be the walled garden salad, because I know it’s good and I know it’s from here.

If I don’t have that lunch, I don’t have any lunch. It’s not that I’m ignorant of what healthy eating is, it’s just to do it… I think it’s the distraction of the job.

But at the same time, I put in three raised beds last year, so I’m growing my own fruit and veg. There’s apple trees and pear trees growing in my garden. I’m also building a duck house and I’m looking forward to having my own eggs in the morning. I think things like that will get me back on track.

Exercise: I have a diploma in health fitness. I’ve done the Hell & Back challenge. I’ve done Seán Kelly cycle events in Waterford. But now, if I walk to work, it’s a good day. I used to be in the gym maybe four times a week, and yoga and Pilates on the weekend. But all of that has fallen away in the last 18 months.

A lot of projects have been completed so I hope that, this year, work will be a bit more balanced. When I flip, I pick a challenge to get me back on track. I have the Waterford Viking Marathon in my sights – the 10k – in June.

Sleep: To be honest, sleep is the only thing that’s keeping me on an even keel. I’ve always been a person who would go to bed early. I could be in bed at 8pm; I’d still be on the laptop, but I would be asleep by 10pm. I probably start on emails about 7am and would be in the office 9am-ish.

Stress/mental health: I worked in France for about 10 years on luxury campsites and you were always dealing with crises, accidents. Even here, when you’re dealing with large volumes of people, there’s always risk factors.

Stress for me is somebody in danger, not a crappy email somebody has sent, so I would not get stressed about things. I would just say, what are the steps to resolve this? Quite a methodical approach, but the difficulty can be, with the multiple entities that we have, the volume of things that need to be addressed. I’ve learned to manage it, but there are times when I need to step away or, regroup.

I would always try and plan for eventualities: these are the possible outcomes, what outcome do we need? But again, that’s all-consuming.

Me time: A treat for me would be to get another dog. They’re such amazing companions, take you away from the stress, and such good fun.

Dr Anna-Rose Prior (44)

Consultant clinical microbiologist who manages patients with complex infections and works with the infection control team at Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin, and mother of two boys aged 13 and 11

Nutrition: Not as it should be. Sometimes, it’s just about getting a quick dinner on the table after a busy day, particularly when the kids also have busy evenings of football training. I always have breakfast; even if in a rush, I’ll bring fruits or yoghurt to have when I get into work. Lunch is often leftovers from dinner the night before. I try to home cook as much as possible and often do extra so that I can keep a supply in the freezer, meaning there’ll still be something home-cooked on more hectic evenings.

Exercise: Again, not as it should be. Main exercise is running, which is great for de-stressing. However, after an injury a while ago, I was out of action, and haven’t managed to get back into the habit. Other things seem to fill the time. It is much easier when it’s a regular habit, but I will get back at it soon.

Sleep: As kids are getting older, their bedtime is getting later, meaning so is mine, as I like to have a bit of time to myself after they get to bed. I often don’t go to bed until midnight, and am out of bed by 7am. Ideally getting to bed an hour earlier would be good, but often after getting the household jobs done I might not be sitting down with a cup of tea until after 10pm – so feel I need to decompress for a while longer. Luckily I have no problems with sleep.

Stress/mental health: What I really enjoy about my job is that I never know what each day might bring – for example, challenging or interesting cases to manage. But this can also be very stressful. I think most people working in the health service would tell you it just keeps getting busier and busier, with more and more being asked of us, so it can be very stressful trying to continue to provide a high-quality service in an increasingly busy work environment.

As a microbiologist, the Covid pandemic was obviously an incredibly demanding and stressful time, and the impact of that is still felt. I have great support from friends and family; having supportive colleagues is also really important. Exercise, long walks and long hot baths all help.

Me time: At the weekends I enjoy getting out for long walks. I’m fortunate that I also manage to get regular breaks away, both with and without the children - each equally enjoyable.

Michelle Murphy (49)

Director and co-owner of Collins McNicholas Recruitment & HR Services Group, lives in Galway and has two sons aged 19 and 16

Nutrition: I try to be as nutrition-conscious as I possibly can, but that doesn’t always happen. I would try to be consistent Monday to Friday; Saturday and Sunday can be a little bit off. I do think having a good breakfast is important, because I work out in the mornings. I try to get protein in – I think it’s the biggest thing for a woman of my age. If I’m travelling the country, I prep and bring it with me – frittatas, egg muffins, protein shakes, healthy breads. I find if you’re tired and you stop, you’re going to go for the goodies.

I try to drink water early in the day because I do forget. I try not to skip meals because I’ve done that back in my 30s, and it doesn’t do well for your body.

Exercise: I have 6am classes four days a week – strength, conditioning and spin. If I don’t do it in the morning, I will not do it in the evening.

Sleep: I’ll be up at 5.20am, so I try to be asleep before 11pm. That’s hard. I do need to focus on getting more quality sleep. I’m out like a light, but the problem is not getting enough hours. I try and catch up at the weekends. Sometimes you just have to listen to your body. There are mornings when the alarm clock will go off and I’ll say, absolutely not happening today.

Stress/Me time: I have to walk when I need to process and download, and get my own bit of “me time”. My exercise is keeping the body healthy, but walking is purely headspace, clarity, focus. I like to have music.

I’m a big advocate of support groups, particularly for women. I’m a member of Network Ireland Galway since last January; for my own mental health, just to understand others are going through the same challenges. I love getting out to meet those groups of women. Also getting out with friends, family, the boys when I can – as that quality time is so important.