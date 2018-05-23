Ross Byrne and Tadhg Beirne named in Ireland squad to tour Australia

Leinster outhalf Ross Byrne and new Munster secondrow Tadhg Beirne are the two uncapped players named by Joe Schmidt in his 32-man Ireland squad for the three-Test tour of Australia.

Byrne’s inclusion means that all three Leinster outhalves are included, with Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery also named.

Leinster scrumhalf Luke McGrath is not named, with Connacht’s Kieran Marmion and Ulster’s John Cooney backing up Conor Murray.

Quinn Roux is also named among the secondrows along with Beirne, who has had an outstanding season with the Scarlets.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring gets the nod the third hooker spot ahead of James Tracy and Niall Scannell, while Dan Leavy is fit to travel. Rory Best will captain the side.

Commenting on the selection, Schmidt said: “This has probably been the most difficult selection process for the coaching group to date. We sat down on Monday morning to review the last pieces of footage and to discuss the balance and combinations that we felt we might need in Australia.

“At midday today we made the final decisions which included a number of very tough calls and some players are incredibly unlucky to miss out on selection.

“Over the past couple of months the national coaches have spent time in the provinces and been in communication with the provincial coaches who have done a super job in managing the players across the season.

“The coaching group are excited by the challenge that this three Test tour will present and from talking to the players we get a sense that they too are excited about going on Tour and testing themselves against one of the best sides in the world in their own backyard.”

Ireland will play three Tests against Michael Cheika’s Wallabies, the first taking place in Brisbane on Saturday June 9th. Melbourne and Sydney will host the other Tests.

IRELAND SQUAD



FORWARDS (18)

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) Captain 111 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets) uncapped

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 7 caps

Seán Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 61 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 23 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 78 caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 38 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 47 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 20 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 47 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 5 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 13 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 23 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 58 caps

BACKS (14)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 7 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College RFC/Ulster) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 67 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 33 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 83 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 3 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 21 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 64 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 73 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahnch/Ulster) 9 caps