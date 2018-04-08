Lansdowne still look the team to beat as Cork Con edge out Terenure

Lansdowne continue to look the team to beat in Ulster Bank League Division 1A after winning a tight battle with Young Munster 27-24 at Tom Clifford Park for the first time since 2011.

Defending champions Cork Constitution leapfrogged Terenure College in pursuit of the second home semi-final berth thanks to a 30-27 win over the Dublin club at Temple Hill.

Teenage wingers Luke Fitzgerald and Conor Hayes both touched down for Munsters to earn them a second bonus point in their 27-24 defeat to Mike Ruddock’s table toppers. As ever, Scott Deasy played a key role for Lansdowne, converting first-half tries from influential hooker Tyrone Moran (two) and centre Mark O’Keefe, who scored his ninth of the campaign. It was Deasy’s 66th-minute penalty which split the sides in the end.

Buccaneers’ relegation was confirmed by their 22-10 loss at home to fourth-placed Garryowen. It was a first Dubarry Park run-out of the season for Ireland Sevens flyer Jordan Conroy who delivered an explosive 20th-minute try, but scores from Tim Ferguson and two tries from in-form Ireland under-20 hooker Diarmuid Barron gave the Light Blues the result.

Tomás Quinlan’s kicking haul of 15 points ensured Cork Con triumphed 30-27 at home to playoff rivals Terenure. The sides are now level on 56 points in the table, with second-placed Con, who travel to Clontarf in next Saturday’s final round, ahead on scoring difference.

St Mary’s College, whose Division 1A status now hinges on the relegation/promotion playoffs, went down 45-30 to a Clontarf side who are locked in a three-way battle for fourth place. Tarf’s strong-running winger Cian O’Donoghue and number eight Michael Noone scored two tries each.

Meanwhile, Tom Hayes’s Shannon are just 80 minutes away from winning the Division 1B title and promotion after a dramatic set of results on Saturday. First-half tries from Conor Fitzgerald and Ty Chan steered Shannon to a 12-7 victory at Old Belvedere.

Ballynahinch were knocked off the summit by Shannon after their 14-14 draw with Old Wesley, Conall Boomer’s try bringing the Ulster side level but Richard Reaney missed the conversion. Retiring league legend Barry Keeshan kicked 12 points in his final home game for relegated Dolphin, who were beaten 43-27 by Ballymena, while Robbie Bourke’s 19-point haul inspired UL Bohemians’ vital 29-20 home win over Naas.

Captain Paul Kiernan ran in his seventh try in five games as UCC secured a top-four finish and a shot at the promotion playoffs thanks to a brilliant 32-31 bonus-point success against Banbridge. Third-placed Bann are only two points behind Shannon ahead of a fascinating final day.