Hong Kong Sevens: Ireland’s dreams dashed by Japan

Anthony Eddy’s side miss out on place in next year’s elite series after last gasp loss in semis
Terry Kennedy and Bryan Mollen during Ireland’s quarter-final win over Zimbabwe. Photograph: Jayne Russell/Inpho

Terry Kennedy and Bryan Mollen during Ireland’s quarter-final win over Zimbabwe. Photograph: Jayne Russell/Inpho

 

Ireland’s pursuit of a place in next year’s World Rugby Sevens series came to an agonising end as they were beaten 12-7 by Japan in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens Repechage tournamnet.

Anthony Eddy’s side progressed to the last four on the back of four straight wins - including a comprehensive 38-5 quarter-final win over Zimbabwe.

But they were edged out by Japan - who scored their winning try with the last play of the game.

The two side’s were level at the break before Kosuke Hashino crossed in the seventh minute - but his converted score was cancelled out by Mark Roche in the 13th.

Roche then nearly won the game for Ireland with 14 seconds left - but he couldn’t gather his chip over the top and knocked the ball forward.

Japan kept the ball alive and went down the other end of the pitch to score through Kameli Raravou Soejima - breaking Irish hearts.

Japan went on to seal their place on next year’s elite circuit with a 19-14 win over Germany in the final.

Ireland now turn their attention to July’s World Cup in San Francisco.

Ireland team v Japan: Ian Fitzpatrick, John O’Donnell, Shane Daly, Hugo Keenan, James Leo O’Brien, Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche. Replacements: Will Connors, Bryan Mollen, Robert Baloucoune, Billy Dardis.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.