‘We’ve got to start learning quicker’: Connacht reflects on ‘same mistakes’ ahead of Montpellier

Connacht’s Cian Prendergast is tackled by Charlie Tector and Jack Conan of Leinster in the URC match at the Aviva. Photograph: INPHO/ Henry Simpson

Not the best week for Connacht. After a URC roasting by Leinster, Stuart Lancaster’s men now head into the French cauldron for their European Challenge Cup fixture against Montpellier on Sunday.

And coach John Muldoon admits the challenge in France against a side sitting midtable in the Top 14 is enormous.

“A massive pack, big scrum, big maul. The names they have, the players they have - big ball carriers. They love to be on top of you. They love go-forward ball. We’ve got to try to stop that. And then once you stop that, you change how they play.”

Muldoon, in expecting a response after their 52-17 drubbing in the Aviva, admits Connacht have endured “a few long days, a lot of time for reflection”.

“I think we’re all probably a little bit happier after meeting and getting on the pitch and trying to start fixing the wrongs. Ultimately we’re making a few mistakes, and we’ve been punished quite hard for those. But the big thing is we just can’t do the same thing over and over, and keep making the same mistakes.

“There’s intent, there’s fight, there’s work ethic, but you’ve got to engage the brain matter as well. And at times in the first 10 minutes, we were ill disciplined. We gave away silly penalties, we made mistakes.”

However, he says the positive was Connacht’s ability to score 17 points in the second half.

“So yes, positive and negative there, but you can’t go into big, big games and perform on and off like that. We’ve got to learn, and we’ve got to start learning quicker.”

Coach John Muldoon: 'The big thing is we just can’t do the same thing over and over, and keep making the same mistakes.' Photograph: INPHO/ Dan Sheridan

Connacht have a number of injury issues. Captain Cian Prendergast is doubtful having been taken off last weekend after 60 minutes with an unspecified injury. In addition Lancaster is facing a scrumhalf shortage. Although Ben Murphy is fit, Caolin Blade and Colm Reilly have both been ruled out, while Matthew Devine is also doubtful. As a result Connacht could be looking into the academy this weekend for Thomas Farthing and Albert Lindner. Also unlikely is Peter Dooley.

In what has been a “frustrating start to the season”, Muldoon says change doesn’t happen overnight, particularly with Lancaster giving more time to youth.

[ Leinster punish deflated Connacht with eight-try Aviva demolitionOpens in new window ]

“We need to get more experience like any organisation. We need to build for the future. I’m not saying we’re not trying to win games now, but you have to get a balance right.”

“We’ve got to get the balance right. Some of our Ireland players will need time off - the usual rules apply with them. We’ve injuries in numerous positions. We’re thin on the ground at nine, in our back three positions, and around the back row as well.

“So some lads will have to keep going, and there certainly will be opportunities for other players, and very young players, who maybe people don’t know.

“What a great way to start your career in France. In Montpellier, lovely city, great supporters, fantastic stadium.”