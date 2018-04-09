Leinster’s flourishing Max Deegan content to bide his time

Given the backrow logjam in Leinster, Max Deegan has been cutting quite a swathe this season. A brace of well-taken tries against Zebre took his tally to five, in what was his eighth start and 15th appearance of what has become something of a breakthrough season.

Injuries to Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier have contrived to afford Deegan more opportunities than he night have anticipated at the start of the season.

“Yeah, I’m definitely happy with that,” he admitted after his Man of the Match performance on Saturday. “My goal this year was to get game time and get a chance to show what I can do. As the year progressed and the injuries have come, I think I have done as best I can. Hopefully I can keep pushing on I guess, but yeah, I am happy.”

Nor could Deegan be developing his game in a better environment.

“With the calibre of players and calibre of coaches around, it is a fantastic environment to be in. I’m really enjoying every training session, every week, enjoying learning and growing as a player.”

So it is that those on the outside can become a little more frustrated with a young player’s apparent lack of game time than the player himself. One thinks of Joey Carbery as well as Deegan.

In Deegan’s case, it’s partly because contemporaries have made quicker strides into the national set-up. James Ryan, another from the St Michael’s conveyor belt, Andrew Porter and Jacob Stockdale were all teammates of Deegan’s on the Irish Under-20 side which made the World Cup final in 2016.

Deegan was also voted player of the tournament as well after a string of try-scoring, Man of the Match performances, ala this one. “It’s great to see so many people doing it; people I’ve played with like Jacob, James, Porter. It’s great to see.

“I’m not getting too frustrated or anything with that. I’m just enjoying my rugby and trying to get better. I know there is a lot of competition and stuff. Look, I’m just trying to get better every week and keep pushing towards that jersey.”

Max Deegan (L) with Rory O’Loughlin, James Ryan and James Lowe after Leinster’s Champions Cup win over Saracens. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

He clearly hasn’t lost his knack for seizing the moment, and has retained his eye for the try-line. His first, 27 seconds into the second-half, brought to mind Conor Murray’s try last week as Deegan noted Zebre ruck ball was out and playing, stealthily coming around and picking up before showing the speed and strength to score from 20 metres.

“I could see that it was clearly out and then I kinda said it to the ref. Trying to get him to be like ‘Yeah, you’re allowed go’ but he just gave a small nod. So I knew it was alright. I don’t think they (Zebre players) could really understand me anyway so it was fine.”

This all comes a week after making his European Champions Cup debut against Saracens.

“Max is getting better all the time,” said Leo Cullen after Saturday’s game, before recalling the week before. “That was his Champions Cup debut last week off the bench, such a big game. I know it was just a few minutes, but what an experience for him. Max is a serious talent, and he’s got a lot of exposure this season, so it’s making sure he’s taking those positive steps all the time.”

“It was an incredible day - a huge step in my career,” said Deegan. “It was a great day, a great win. I was just happy to be involved and be able to contribute in some capacity.”

Of his overall form, Deegan said: “I wouldn’t say I am too far away. I think I’m definitely progressing on last season and then into this season. I’m just trying to finish this season out as best I can and push on then into next year.”