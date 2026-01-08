Ireland

Have your say: Have you been affected by Storm Goretti?

Storm Goretti has resulted in weather warnings for snow and ice and caused disruption across Europe

Storm Goretti
Storm Goretti: Have you been impacted by the weather this week? Illustration: Paul Scott
Storm Goretti has brought in snow and ice warnings across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Met Éireann said snow and rain warnings for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford will be in place from Thursday afternoon.

Weather authorities across Europe say further low temperatures, ice and snow associated with an incoming area of low pressure are likely to hit from Thursday onwards.

Fresh warnings for snow and ice have been issued across much of the UK this week as Storm Goretti approaches.

Were you in any of the areas affected most by Storm Goretti? What was your experience of it? How did it disrupt your day?

You can share your experience and photographs if you have them using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and include a phone number for verification purposes only.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can indicate this in your submission and we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article, but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

