Have your say: Have you been affected by Storm Goretti?

Storm Goretti: Have you been impacted by the weather this week? Illustration: Paul Scott

Storm Goretti has brought in snow and ice warnings across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Met Éireann said snow and rain warnings for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford will be in place from Thursday afternoon.

Weather authorities across Europe say further low temperatures, ice and snow associated with an incoming area of low pressure are likely to hit from Thursday onwards.

Fresh warnings for snow and ice have been issued across much of the UK this week as Storm Goretti approaches.

