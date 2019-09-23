Liam Toland: Ireland did their job but perspective needed as Scotland just didn't play
Scotland were firstly not allowed to play but also, worryingly for them, failed to perform
For me, Gregor Townsend’s pre-match interview was fascinating. When the Scottish coach was asked what he said to his team before leaving them on the pitch, he responded: “Deliver your best performance”.
No, no, no, no not your best? Ireland didn’t win their opening Rugby World Cup by doing their best, but by doing their job – the difference in elite sport.