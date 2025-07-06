GAA clarify full-time score in Tipperary-Kilkenny semi-final after confusion over scoreboard error

The GAA has issued a statement clarifying the final score of Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final, revising the official score to: Tipperary 4-20 Kilkenny 0-30.

The final score was initially given as 4-21 to 0-30 but has been amended as Noel McGrath’s 70th-minute effort had been incorrectly awarded as a point.

“The GAA can confirm that the official score at the end of the Tipperary v Kilkenny GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final was 4-20 to 0-30. The GAA acknowledges there was confusion over the final score. The CCCC is awaiting the full referee’s report in order to establish how the initial mistake occurred,” a statement from the GAA on Sunday evening read.

McGrath fired over a shot just as the clock struck 70 minutes, his effort greeted by cheers from the Tipp fans on Hill 16 but the umpire on the near post waved the effort wide.

However, the scoreboards in Croke Park all updated to include McGrath’s point, showing the score as 4-21 to 0-29 as the game entered the first of four added minutes.

Coming seconds after Oisín O’Donoghue’s late goal, Tipperary also made a substitution at the same time in a chaotic period of the game.

Believing they were four behind, Kilkenny immediately went in search of a goal. In the next attack Eoin Cody tried to burrow through for a green-flag despite an opportunity for a relatively straightforward point.

Jordan Molloy took a point in added time to reduce to gap to three points as per the scoreboards in Croke Park but really two points in light of the error. In the dying moments Kilkenny continued to try force a goal they thought they needed to level the match rather than picking off points.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng raised no issue regarding the confusion after the game.