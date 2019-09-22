Rugby World Cup: Townsend seeks answers over Scotland’s lacklustre display

‘The players are very disappointed and we didn’t play as the best version of ourselves tonight’

Scotland players are applauded by Ireland players after the game. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Scotland players are applauded by Ireland players after the game. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend was left scratching his head over his side’s lack of energy and aggression during their 27-3 loss to Ireland in their World Cup opener in Yokohama on Sunday.

Scotland were poor throughout but particularly in the early stages, conceding three tries in the first 25 minutes as they failed to impose their gameplan on the world’s top-ranked side.

“There is disappointment obviously when you are part of a squad that is building up for the first game and you don’t play your best,” said Townsend, who won 82 caps for Scotland as a player.

“The players are very disappointed and we didn’t play as the best version of ourselves tonight.

“I have seen it in training and in games, but if you don’t do that against the best teams they will punish you.

Full Match Stats

“This World Cup has only just started and we will need to play much better in the next three games to get out of this group. I believe in this squad and think they will be much better against Samoa in eight days’ time.”

Townsend said he and his whole squad would be looking for answers in the wake of Sunday’s insipid display.

“We are asking each other . . . The energy was there but it was not high enough to beat a team like Ireland.

“I don’t know if it is because players hadn’t played for two, three weeks – we had trained well but we just missed the start of that game, which is very disappointing.”

Scotland face Samoa in Kobe on September 30th before their remaining Pool A matches against Russia and hosts Japan.

They will need to win all three matches to qualify for the quarter-finals, something they have done at every World Cup bar one.

“Our game can put pressure on the opposition when we are on it,” insisted Townsend. “It involves running the ball, kicking and defence . . . all those aspects have to be better to progress into the quarter-finals and I believe they will be.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.