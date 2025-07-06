Kilkenny v Tipperary live updates: All-Ireland hurling semi-final

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Croke Park, 4pm

All-Ireland MFC final: Tyrone 1-16 Kerry 1-15, FT

Get an in-depth look at the weekend’s action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter. Follow the link to sign up:

[ Inside Gaelic Games: The weekly GAA newsletter from The Irish TimesOpens in new window ]

Nicky English wrote this about today’s game:

"Sunday’s semi-final is complicated because, as mentioned at the top, I have no idea what the ‘relativities’ between the provinces are at this stage. Kilkenny are Leinster champions and don’t look to me like they have disimproved in any way.

“You could say they have added a couple of players in Jordan Molloy and Shane Murphy, but they were panellists and the team is much the same as lost to Clare last year.

“Mossie Keoghan has been in good form and Eoin Cody is back from injury so it’s a recognisable package – extremely recognisable, as they have been on the road so long and there aren’t many miles left for a lot of them.

“So, it’s now or never for a team that has been waiting to redeem what they see as a preventable defeat against Clare last year.”

[ Faltering standard of this year’s championship brings Kilkenny into the frameOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, the camogie quarter-final between Kilkenny and Tipperary is going to extra time.

Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final

Full Time

Kilkenny 0-16

Tipperary 0-16



Going to Extra Time pic.twitter.com/XOZmtiRUJz — Kilkenny Camogie (@KilkennyCamogie) July 6, 2025

Kilkenny's Laura Murphy forces extra time against Tipperary in the All-Ireland Camogie quarter-final



📺 Watch live - https://t.co/AKAre5FHdN pic.twitter.com/5Yn3aYywuo — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 6, 2025

Tyrone are minor football champions!

A last minute point by Diarmuid Martin wins it for the Ulster side. Final score 1-16 to 1-15.

Tyrone's Peter Colton celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

A big goal from Peter Colton from the penalty spot means that Kerry and Tyrone are level, 1-14 each, with five minutes left in the minor football final.

Here is the match preview from Seán Moran:

“There is every reason to trust Kilkenny’s remarkably consistent delivery at this level more than the Tipperary rebuild and to be wary of one of those blazing phases when they go to town on a team.

“But Tipp have had the lessons of two incinerations in Pairc Uí Chaoimh when they chased a lost cause regardless. In the league final they actually outscored Cork in the second half, and with 14 men in Munster they still managed to create goal chances.

“Kilkenny won’t present them with the tracts of space they got from Galway but in a coin-toss decision, maybe their hard-won momentum can carry them a little farther.”

[ Evolving Tipperary can upset experienced KilkennyOpens in new window ]

Also on today is the All-Ireland minor football final between Tyrone and Kerry. The score there is 1-7 to 0-8 to Kerry at half-time, Kerry with a late goal there to take the lead.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second All-Ireland semi-final between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park. Throw-in is at 4pm. Cork threw around their weight yesterday in thrashing Dublin, scoring seven goals, and now two great rivals are ready to try to get through and have a cut at them in a few weeks time. The three teams left in the championship are the three royalties of hurling, winning 94 of all possible All-Irelands, and don’t tend to get bashful when they see the Liam MacCarthy Cup in sight. This should be an interesting battle today, closer than yesterday you imagine.

Here are the teams:

TIPPERARY: R. Shelly, R. Doyle, E. Connolly, M. Breen; C. Morgan, R. Maher (capt), B. O’Mara; W. Connors, P. McGarry; J. Morris, A. Ormond, S. O’Farrell; D. McCarthy, J. McGrath, J. Forde.

Subs: B. Hogan, J. Caesar, S. Kenneally, S. Kennedy, B. McGrath, N. McGrath, O. O’Donoghue, J. Ryan, C. Stakelum, D. Stakelum, A. Tynan.

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; M. Butler, H. Lawlor, S. Murphy; M. Carey, R. Reid, P. Deegan; C. Kenny, J. Molloy; A. Mullan, J. Donnelly (capt), B. Ryan; M. Keoghan, TJ Reid, E. Cody.

Subs: A. Tallis, T. Walsh, D. Blanchfield, P. Moylan, K. Doyle, ZB Hammond, F. Mackessy, S. Donnelly, L. Hogan, L. Connellan, B. Drennan.