Jacob Stockdale returns at fullback as Ulster face Harlequins

Champions Cup Pool Three: Ulster v Harlequins, Saturday December 7th, Ravenhill (kick-off 3.15pm)

Jacob Stockdale will start at fullback for Ulster on Saturday as they bid to make it three Champions Cup wins out of three when they take on Harlequins in Belfast.

Dan McFarland’s side have started their European campaign in impressive style with wins away to Bath and at home to Clermont Auvergne, and he has made five changes to his starting XV for the visit of Harlequins.

Stockdale returns at 15 with Louis Ludik and Craig Gilroy completing the back three, while Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey start in midfield. Billy Burns and John Cooney resume their halfback partnership.

Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore form the frontrow, with captain Iain Henderson and Alan O’Connor in the engine room. Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee start in the backrow.

For the visitors, Kyle Sinkler and Joe Marler both start at prop, with Francis Saili - formerly of Munster - named among the replacements.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Louis Ludik, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (capt), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Matt Faddes.

Harlequins: Ross Chisholm; Travis Ismaiel, Michele Campagnaro, James Lang, Gabriel Ibitoye; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Elia Elia, Kyle Sinckler, Stephan Lewies, Tex Cavubati , Semi Kunatani, Chris Robshaw (capt), Alex Dombrandt. Replacements: Jack Musk, Nick Auterac, Simon Kerrod, Dino Lamb, Tom Lawday, Martin Landajo, Francis Saili, Vereniki Goneva.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).