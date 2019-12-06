Jordan Lamour starts at fullback as Leinster take on Northampton

Champions Cup Pool One: Northampton Saints v Leinster, Saturday December 7th, Franklin’s Gardens (kick-off 1pm, Channel 4, Virgin Media, BT Sport)

Jordan Larmour has been selected to start at fullback ahead of Rob Kearney for Leinster’s trip to play Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday.

Leo Cullen has named a strong side for the visit to England, with Dave Kearney and James Lowe completing the back three, while Ireland’s Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw line up in midfield.

Johnny Sexton captains the side from outhalf, with Jamison Gibson-Park starting at number nine and Luke McGrath named on the bench.

Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter start in the frontrow - Tadhg Furlong is among the replacements - with Devin Toner and James Ryan in the engine room.

In the backrow, Caelan Doris has been named at number eight, with the Ireland duo of Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier starting as the flankers.

For the hosts Wales outhalf Dan Biggar takes the number 10 jersey, setting up what is likely to be an intriguing battle with Sexton.

Northampton Saints: Ahsee Tuala; Tom Collins, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, Taqele Naiyaravoro; Dan Biggar, Cobus Reinach; Alex Waller (capt), Mikey Haywood, Ehren Painter, Alex Moon, Api Ratuniyarawa, Tom Wood, Jamie Gibson, Teimana Harrison. Replacements: Michael Van Vuuren, Francois van Wyk, Paul Hill, Alex Coles, Lewis Ludlam, Connor Tupai, James Grayson, Piers Francis.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Scott Fardy, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Rob Kearney.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (France).