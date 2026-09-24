‘I’ve never played there in 18 years’: Kieran Brookes relishing Thomond Park debut

Kieran Brookes is one of rugby’s more nomadic characters. “Have boots, will travel” has been his motto. His wanderings have taken him via four clubs in England to Toulon and Perpignan in the Top 14 and now Munster, but Brookes makes no secret of seeing a rugby career as a means of broadening his experiences of life as well as the sport.

“I think the opportunity to go and play and explore different places, being a professional rugby player, is great. I played for four clubs in England, my experiences were all great there, and then the opportunity to go over to France and play for Perpignan and Toulon was great.

“We started our family over there. We had two kids born in Toulon. They went to French school and creche, and it’s a brilliant lifestyle for them. I thoroughly enjoyed my time over there. I’d love to go back when I retire and maybe settle down over there in Perpignan. But the opportunity came up to come here.

“I’ve brought the family over,” says Brookes in reference to his wife Danielle and kids William (5) and Alfred (2½). “Very English,” he admits.

“They’ve started in Monaleen School just down the road, and they’re loving it. And it’s a great club, with great people and great coaches.”

And even for someone as well-travelled as Brookes, Munster’s opening URC game against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park (Saturday, 5.30pm) offers him a new experience.

“I’m excited for Thomond Park because it’s my first time ever playing there. I’ve never played there in 18 years.”

He was on the losing side in his only game against Munster when they beat Toulon three seasons ago in the Félix Mayol. But Brookes loved his time in Toulon and Perpignan, both on and off the pitch.

Kieran Brookes with his son in Stade Félix Mayol, Toulon, in 2023. Photograph: Fred Porcu/Inpho

“It’s a brilliant league; very, very competitive. There’s just no easy games. You’ve got 14 teams, most with full international, if not full 15s. So, no matter who you come up against, you’re always going to be in for a tough game.

He admits that he could hardly have experienced a more passionate fan base, each of whom forms human tunnels for the players when they walk from coach to dressing-room.

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“It’s hairs-stand-up kind of feeling as you come off the bus. They’ve all got their own individual songs as well. They’re singing them as you’re going in,” he says.

As for the most hostile away venue, Brookes narrows his choice down to two.

“Probably Clermont or Bordeaux. Two very loud sets of fans. When you’re warming up or in the game when you make a mistake or a penalty goes against you, they’ll let you know.”

Although Brookes (36) won 16 caps for England, under World Rugby’s revised eligibility rules as the last of those was in 2016, technically he is Irish qualified through his maternal grandparents and mother, Karen Wade.

“My mum was born in Belfast. Her parents, my grandad was from Dublin and my nan was from Belfast, and they moved over when my mum was about 10 or 11. So I played in Irish age groups and then when I kind of signed my first pro contract over in England, I kind of carried on with the English route.”

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Brookes played with the Ireland Under-18/Clubs side and had a pre-season with the Ireland Under-20s. “There were lads there like Paddy Butler, Dominic Ryan, the ‘7’, Niall Annett, those boys. They were all coming through.”

Changing course to play for England was more of a gradual evolution.

“It wasn’t necessarily like a full-blown switch, like a decision: ‘I want to play for England, I don’t want to play for Ireland.’ It was just that the opportunity came up to play for the [England] 20s and England A, and that kind of natural progression up to the first team.

“It was with Stuart Lancaster at the time. He was the coach of the Saxons and then he was the one who gave me my opportunity with the first team.”

Such a well-travelled career ensures Brookes has generated quite a network of contacts.

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“I know Munster were looking for an Irish-qualified prop in the off-season, and I worked with Cozzy [Ian Costello] at Wasps. He was my defence coach and he called and said: ‘There’s an opportunity to come over to Munster. First of all, what are your thoughts?’ And I was really keen.

“I’ve always wanted to come over and play in Ireland and Munster especially, and when the opportunity came up it was something I couldn’t really say no to.”

David Kilcoyne would say his best coach was a team-mate, BJ Botha, and like Rabah Slimani at Leinster recently, the Munster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy describes Brookes as “an educator”. Brookes freely admits he has designs to go into coaching, but he’s not done with his boots yet, as is evident when you ask what he wants to achieve at Munster.

“To win,” he says, immediately. “Win something. Win Silverware. Win the URC.”