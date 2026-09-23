Gus McCarthy primed to tame the Lions as Leinster face URC opener in South Africa

South Africa is a country that has provided several landmarks in Gus McCarthy’s rugby career. The Leinster hooker has enjoyed a collection of auspicious moments playing in the homeland of the world champions across several seasons. It started in 2023 when he captained the Ireland Under-20 team to the World Junior Championship final, beating South Africa in the semi-final before losing to France.

The achievement was tinged with sadness as Munster scrumhalf Jack Oliver’s dad, Greig, died in a paragliding accident.

“We were there for just under a month, so it was a long old time, but we were in Cape Town, which is a lovely spot. We had a very, very good team, a lot of the lads playing provincial level now, even some of the lads playing international [rugby],” McCarthy said.

The following year McCarthy made his Leinster debut against the Stormers and had a surprise visitor. “My dad [Robert] flew over from Dublin on the Friday, I think he landed on the Saturday [the day of the game]. Then he flew straight home. It was a long journey so fair play to him.

“[We have] some great memories of it, but we didn’t win. I remember I really enjoyed the game. I remember thinking it was a step up in physicality, but coming in after and I was like, ‘jeez, I want to play again, that was some craic’.”

The following autumn he returned to South Africa, so the 23-year-old has enjoyed consistent exposure to the ultimate benchmarking experience for a frontrow forward. I was in Bloemfontein with Emerging Ireland, two years ago, 2024. That was a very enjoyable experience as well.

“I remember talking to guys when the provinces started going down to South Africa and it was like, ‘wow, we can’t believe we’re doing this for our provinces?’ It still is a very cool feeling, a great experience for the group and a great chance as a squad to get to know each other better,” McCarthy said.

Leinster flew a 41-strong squad to South Africa last Thursday and on Saturday will play their opening match in defence of the URC title they won for a second successive season, against the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The Lions lost just a single URC game at home and were South African conference champions last season. McCarthy is well prepared for Saturday’s opposition. “It’s going to be a tough test. They’re a very exciting team, and like to play a lot of rugby. They’re a side that love to play attacking rugby, exciting rugby. Any sort of scraps, two seconds later [they’ll] be under [your] posts.

“In Ellis Park, that’s where they thrive; a different team at home. That is what we’ve taken from it. You can’t give them any easy opportunities. The All Blacks did, the Lions went a good few points up early on [before being caught]. You need to have a positive start if possible.”

Leinster’s Gus McCarthy and Alex Usanov with Thomas Dominguez of Zebre Parma. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Leinster lost their two fixtures in South Africa at a similar point in the calendar last season, including a 35-0 shutout against the Stormers. It’s been referenced in-house in the build-up. “It’s been a big focus point, having a positive start to the season. It was far from a positive start last year,” McCarthy said.

“It’s quite a long season, but the importance of trying to build momentum, obviously, it’s three URC games and then into the Champions Cup, so we can’t afford to have a slow start.”

On a personal level, McCarthy is fighting for game time alongside Leinster and Ireland’s first- and second-choice hookers in Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher. McCarthy scored a try on debut against Fiji in November 2024, another the following week off the bench against Australia, and has won seven Irish caps in total.

He’s ambitious and aware that he’s got to keep evolving as a player. Opportunities like Saturday are precious. He’s worked hard over the summer and in preseason to fine-tune a fundamental skill for hookers. “There’s definitely a few [things for me to improve]. The one that sticks out as a hooker, the most important job is throwing into the lineout.

“There are times when I’ve just been a tiny bit inconsistent. That’s my focus, just the consistency of throwing. All the lads are great, really, really excellent throwers. Just brush up on that. I’ve done a good bit of work over the preseason, so hopefully it’ll pay off.”

[ URC fixtures list: Leinster start campaign with a trip to South AfricaOpens in new window ]

Did you do that on your own or do it with others? “We would have done it with Robin McBryde. He’d be [working on with us on our] throwing in the mornings. The hookers would come in and do throwing sessions once or twice a week during the preseason.”

Despite John McKee leaving for the Scarlets, there’s also pressure from behind in age terms with Stephen Smyth promoted to a senior contract this season and Lee Fitzpatrick in the academy. “Any chance to play for Leinster, you want to take it with open arms,” McCarthy said.

“There’s a lot of us hookers, it’s competitive. That’s kind of the plan, to play as much as I can and try to prove myself.”