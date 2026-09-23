Head coach Richie Murphy says Ulster have learned lesson from lousy end to last season

It remains uncomfortable viewing to delve into how Ulster tripped up last time out when it came to narrowly missing a top-eight finish in the URC, but this is something which head coach Richie Murphy knows must be corrected this time around.

Indeed, it is essential that the province dodge the almost unthinkable notion that they could once more stay outside the playoffs, and a place in the Champions Cup, for a third year running.

Achieving knock-out rugby in the league then is non-negotiable and, as such, the Challenge Cup will hopefully be more of a welcome distraction to pursue – though the memory of last May’s evisceration handed out by Montpellier in the final still hurts – than something which requires prioritising.

Campaigning on two fronts proved too tricky last season, so Ulster know what is required when it all cranks up again this Friday when Edinburgh are the visitors to Belfast (7.45pm).

Murphy has already had to deal with a lengthy enough injury list preseason which has been added to by James Hume being withdrawn from consideration against Edinburgh due to a hamstring issue. At least Juarno Augustus is in the mix again after his ankle problems of last season, while new signings Matthew Devine and Keynan Knox are also back training.

James McNabney’s return following ACL surgery also looks to offer much promise and even though he was observed limping after the last preseason hit out against the Ospreys, it is thought likely he will feature on Friday, while new recruit Jamie Benson has also looked sharp.

Murphy will also be able to deploy a couple of Ireland squad members from the Nations Championship games for this opening round, with most yet to be made available for involvement.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“They know how close they got to making top eight last year,” Murphy said of Ulster ending up ninth, just two points off Connacht, “and how close they got to in European competition.

“They all want more and the [Challenge Cup] final, although it was a disappointing result, has really driven us on in relation to we know we can compete at the very top end.

“We know that when we got to the final we weren’t at our very best, so, in that regard I think we have a hungry squad who want to improve, who want to prove some people wrong as well.”

As for the difficulties experienced last year in having to battle on two fronts, Murphy stated: “I’m not worried about that at the moment.

“Our squad is a lot stronger and who knows what’s going to happen at the back end of the season, we’ll just have to wait and see?

“When we get there, we’ll know what the priorities will be at that stage,” he added.

As for now, Murphy said: “We’re in a slightly different situation this year with player availability and an injury list that’s pretty long.

“But after a really good preseason with the players that we had on the pitch, you can see that we’re in a good place getting started.”