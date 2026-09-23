‘It freshens you up’: Munster’s Jimmy Duffy on how travels shaped his rugby philosophy

Being a full-time rugby coach requires a willingness to up sticks and find new homes. Few coaches are fortunate enough to dictate careers on their own terms, but it would seem as if Jimmy Duffy pitching up in Munster is a fine fit for both parties.

As Duffy puts it himself: “I suppose like anyone you have a plan and then life happens.” Hence he finds himself back living in Galway with his wife Orla and son Joseph.

A former Irish Under-20 number eight who was forced to retire from playing at 20 due to a heart condition, Duffy was the highly influential forwards coach when Connacht won the Pro 12 in 2015-16 before opting to move on in 2021.

His travels since then have taken in stints with Tonga, the Irish Under-20s, Western Force and Ulster. When he returned from Perth to live in Galway two years ago, he had no plans to coach when a job arose with Ulster. Similarly, when deciding he wanted to be closer to home, the Munster lineout coach Alex Codling moved on to Toulon and Duffy was thus handily placed to bring his experience to the province, where he will also have more of an all-round remit encapsulating their scrum and lineout.

“I had a great couple of years travelling around the world and then getting close to Belfast and then back down to Munster; a massive club with a massive past and hopefully a big, big future as well. So, I’m delighted to be still in the game and still working,” he says.

Duffy spends some of his week in Limerick, but the commute home is only 60-80 minutes, as opposed to four or five hours.

Looking back further, it’s hard to credit that Connacht’s landmark achievement was a decade ago.

“I wouldn’t have thought about it until someone messaged me recently saying there was some kind of reunion. I’m working so I can’t go, but time flies, really flies,” says Duffy, who hopes to generate similar memories and relationships in Munster.

After Connacht, Duffy briefly worked as forwards coach with Tonga on their 2021 autumn tour of Europe.

“Culturally, just very different. You’re in your own little bubble in Ireland and then you get out and see something different and new people with slightly different beliefs and way of doing things and it freshens you up and forces you to change and adapt.”

Jimmy Duffy learned a lot outside Ireland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Not standing still, as he puts it, means “you find out about yourself and about different groups and how to work best with new people all the time. You love where you are when you’re there, but it forces you to broaden your thinking a bit”.

After then working with the Ireland Under-20s, Duffy moved to Perth to be forwards coach with the Force in the 2023 and 2024 Super Rugby seasons.

“Paradise,” he says. “Beautiful part of the world, just a long way from everywhere. A tough place to be, I think it’s the most remote city on the planet. It’s three-and-a-half hours to Bali, six hours out to Sydney, so you’re closer to Bali than you are Sydney, which is mad.

“You were constantly in a state of travel, and it’s tough on that part of the world, but beautiful city and great people. I loved it. Brilliant.”

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Next, with perfect timing, came the offer to work with Ulster.

“We decided we were coming home, closer to family, and Richie [Murphy] was on the phone. As I say, you have a plan and then things pop up, but delighted to be here now and working on building new relationships with great people.”

It comes as little surprise that he has evidently achieved that already with Clayton McMillan, who has noted that “this is not Jimmy’s first rodeo”, and so he is comfortable in his own skin and has a nurturing way about him. “He can put an arm around somebody, but he can also jab them in the ribs in a way that makes it come from a place of care,” said McMillan.

Duffy’s coaching philosophy is first built upon working with the individual person, while experiencing different cultures has taught him to be open-minded.

“That for me was the biggest thing, working with a couple of teams just allows you to broaden your horizons and go, ‘I really like what they did in Australia there with that’, or ‘I like what the Irish system has in terms of this’, and try and find the best way and then ally that with your philosophy. Then you’re in a pretty decent space, I think.”

He clearly sees himself as a guiding figure, one who likes to empower his players, and when asked what he wants to achieve at Munster, he says: “Number one is just to let this group take the mantle. I think that is the a big thing.

“There’s obviously massive history at the club. There would be certain pressures with that, but it’s a young enough Munster team, so I think it’s really cool for them to have an opportunity to create their space in history as opposed to looking back.”