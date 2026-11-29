A man in his 90s has died in a house fire that engulfed his home in Donegal town on Sunday morning.

The fire brigade was alerted to the fire by locals who saw evidence of the blaze at a house on Upper Main Street.

Gardaí attended the scene and the man was discovered in the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Garda sources say foul play is not suspected.

The man’s body has been removed and a postmortem is due to take place in the coming days.

It is understood a second person, a relative of the man, was injured in the blaze and has been taken to hospital.

The road remains closed while the fire is investigated and technical examinations are performed.

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