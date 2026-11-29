Premier League: Everton 1 [Frimpong 25 og] Liverpool 1 [Szoboszlai 5]

Andoni Iraola had hoped to become the seventh permanent Liverpool manager to savour victory in his first Merseyside derby but, despite the perfect start and growing momentum in the visiting ranks, Everton were in no mood to stand aside. An entertaining 249th edition of the most played derby in English football ended in a deserved draw after Jeremie Frimpong’s unfortunate own goal cancelled out Dominik Szoboszlai’s early opener.

Szoboszlai struck Liverpool’s 300th league goal against their old rivals from their first meaningful attack but the immediate sense of foreboding that filled Hill Dickinson Stadium was misplaced. David Moyes’s side responded impressively and, while they needed a slice of fortune to restore parity, their overall display merited a share of the points.

Everton made a determined, positive start with James Garner forcing Alisson into the first save of the derby from a dangerous free-kick. The first spell of Liverpool pressure, however, resulted in the opening goal for Iraola’s side. At that point it appeared the form book was not so much going out of the window as staying indoors with its feet up in front of the fire and unfolding as anticipated.

Liverpool’s breakthrough stemmed from Jérémy Jacquet’s floated ball into the Everton box. Jake O’Brien met it with a weak clearing header straight to Florian Wirtz, who held off Hayden Hackney on the edge of the penalty area and teed up the incoming Szoboszlai. The Hungary international supplied a sublime finish, sweeping the ball around Jarrad Branthwaite with the outside of his right foot and into the bottom corner, and celebrated casually at a corner flag in front of despondent Evertonians.

Moyes had responded in predictable fashion to James Tarkowski’s suspension by drafting Irish defender O’Brien to his unfavoured right-back role and recalling Michael Keane in central defence. The early results were also predictable in the form of O’Brien’s part in the Liverpool goal yet Everton responded well to Szoboszlai’s strike. The recalled Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish brought tenacity and control to the wings, if not pace, while Hackney combined with the influential Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall regularly.

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring with Liverpool team-mate Jeremie Frimpong. Photograph: Kate McShane/Getty Images

Everton’s end product was not helped by Thierno Barry having one of those days, but they drew level thanks to a helpful slice from Frimpong. The Liverpool defender was drafted in at right back in the absence of Ronald Araujo, who had not trained since the team’s return from Bruges in midweek due to illness and was deemed only fit enough for a place on the bench.

When the hosts were awarded a free-kick out on their right, Frimpong found himself in a mismatch against O’Brien. Dewsbury-Hall whipped over a free-kick that landed exactly where Frimpong didn’t want it and, under pressure from the towering Everton centre half, miscued an attempted clearance beyond his own goalkeeper at close range. The Hill Dickinson Stadium finally erupted after the video assistant referee cleared a possible offside against O’Brien.

Everton had the bit between their teeth and it required a timely challenge from Jacquet to prevent Dewsbury-Hall breaking free inside the box after winning a 50-50 with Szoboszlai. But Liverpool, dangerous whenever the home side broke from their rigid structure, finished the first half strongly, with Wirtz roaming to good effect and Alexander Isak linking play well.

Wirtz was close to restoring Liverpool’s lead at the end of an incisive counterattack. Released inside the area by Isak, the Germany playmaker cut inside Keane to open up space for a shot that Jordan Pickford saved to his left. Pickford, Everton’s captain in the absence of Tarkowski, should have been beaten moments later when Frimpong fired in a dangerous low cross behind the home defence. Isak ghosted in behind Keane but the ideal man for such an opportunity scuffed wide from yards out.

It would prove a significant miss in the context of a cagey derby of few openings and little risk. Virgil van Dijk put a free header over from a Szoboszlai corner while Dewsbury-Hall was twice denied inside the visitors area by a vital block. The first, from Jacquet, was intentional and supremely-well timed by the Liverpool defender. The same could not be said of the second. The midfielder’s powerful shot looked destined to beat Alisson after a Garner corner fell to him only to hit Barry in the stomach and rebound clear.

Iraola responded to Everton’s greater control in central midfield by introducing Trey Nyoni for Rio Ngumoha and shifting Szoboszlai to the left. The move improved the Liverpool performance with the young midfielder’s composure standing out amid an increasingly frenetic contest but, despite a late chance that Isak again turned wide, there was no late derby drama on this occasion. – Guardian