Nations Championship 9th/10th place playoff: Wales 40 Japan 10

The Hemisphere Shield is tantalisingly within reach for the northern nations. Wales made it three wins out of three on Nations Championship finals weekend, after Italy edged past Fiji and Ireland outclassed Australia on Friday.

Should England defeat New Zealand later, the inaugural Hemisphere Shield will be secure, and northern dominance well established. What this says about the new format, whether fans understand it, and if things should change for the second edition in 2028 are pertinent questions for another day.

Wales were cohesive and bright, and the head coach Steve Tandy can regard three wins from four in November as a positive return. But this was a ragged Japan performance and their opponents barely needed to get out of second gear to establish and maintain control.

Whatever coaching gold dust Eddie Jones had to mastermind the miracle of Brighton in 2015 is not evident now. Since their seven-point defeat in Cardiff on November 7th, Japan have lost by 63 points to England, 62 points to Scotland and now 30 here. Is it fatigue, a sub-par playing group, or poor coaching? At this rate, after an unhappy trip to the 2023 World Cup with the Wallabies, Japan will suffer the same fate under Jones in 2027.

At a rain-lashed stadium slowly filling with fans, there were two tries for Josh Adams to mark a 75th cap for the Welsh wing, and a fine first Test start for the Ospreys scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams. Jac Morgan, introduced after half-time, crashed over for two of the six Welsh tries. While the WRU website stated this match decided ninth place, organisers reiterated there is no final table of 12. If the unions don’t understand the format, surely there is an issue.

Jac Morgan scores a try for Wales against Japan. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Tandy made five planned changes from the side that lost to Australia. Ryan Elias, Rhys Carré and Adam Beard came into the pack along with James Botham, hero of the triumph against the All Blacks. The backline was unchanged aside from Morgan-Williams’s introduction, with Saracens’ Tomos Williams dropping to the bench. The Bristol wing Louis Rees-Zammit was ruled out illness last minute, so Ellis Mee started in the number 14 shirt.

Just as Italy dominated Fiji early, Wales started firmly in the ascendancy against a tired Japan. Adams safely pouched a precise crosskick by Sam Costelow after nine minutes to score on the left wing. Three minutes later, when Eddie James sent a searching kick into Japan’s 22 from near halfway, there was no one home for Japan. Blair Murray collected the loose ball and skipped away, converting his own try.

It got worse for Jones’s side when James kicked into space down the left wing yet again – this time the 31-year-old wing Adams collected and scored his second. Japan were held up over the tryline a few minutes later, after driving from close range, but the one-way traffic resumed on 33 minutes when Japan failed to deal with Morgan-Williams’s box kick, and the scrumhalf was the beneficiary after Wales set up camp in their opponents’ 22. That was 26-0, with Costelow’s conversion, and Jones looked suitably ashen-faced when the TV director lingered on the former England head coach.

The Brave Blossoms narrowly avoided falling further behind just before half-time, when Archie Griffin spoiled a short lineout routine and Morgan-Williams was sent scurrying over for what appeared to be try number five, but there had been a knock-on by Griffin. Such trivialities would not have affected the chosen setting for Jones’s half-time hairdryer: he would have cranked it up to 11.

There was a rally by Japan before the break. The inside centre Charlie Lawrence – the brightest of Japan’s players early on – was denied a try by a Mee’s boot. Ben Gunter, the blindside flanker, then had a score chalked off on review by the television match official

Morgan joined the fray nine minutes after half-time and immediately barrelled over for a fifth Welsh try. He added a sixth on 64 minutes, Costelow’s conversion making it 40-0. To their credit, Japan did not lie down. Shinya Komura dotted down in the corner after a booming pass out wide by Lawrence, before Halatoa Vailea’s try reduced the deficit to 30. But the contest was long over by then. – Guardian

WALES: Blair Murray; Ellis Mee, Eddie James, Max Llewellyn, Josh Adams; Sam Costelow, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Rhys Carre, Ryan Elias, Archie Griffin; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Adam Beard; Alex Mann, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Gareth Thomas for Carre (half-time); Joe Hawkins for Llewellyn, Dewi Lake for Elias, Jac Morgan for Wainwright (all 49 mins); Tomos Williams for Morgan-Williams (57); Dillon Lewis for Griffin (60); Taine Plumtree for Beard (65); Carre for Thomas (67).

Yellow card: Beard (40 mins).

JAPAN: Takuro Matsunaga; Koga Nezuka, Samisoni Tua, Charlie Lawrence, Tiennan Costley; Riku Kitahara, Naoto Saito; Yota Kamimori, Mamoru Harada, Taufa Latu; Michael Stolberg, Warner Dearns (capt); Ben Gunter, Kanji Shimokawa, Faulua Makisi.

Replacements: Esei Haangana for Makisi (21 mins); Kenji Sato for Harada (28); Shinobu Fujiwara for Saito, Ruan Botha for Dearns (both 47); Sojiro Otsuka for Kamimori, Shinya Komura for Matsunaga (both 49); Shunsuke Asaoka for Taufa (51); Halatoa Vailea for Nezuka (55).

Referee: Luke Pearce (Wales).