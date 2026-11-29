Irish driver Alex Dunne celebrates on the podium after twinning the Formula 2 feature race at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. Photograph: Manuel Eletto/Sutton Images

Alex Dunne has taken over the lead in the Formula 2 championship with just one round remaining after a superb victory in Sunday’s feature race at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Offaly driver had started the day 14 points off the lead, after picking up four points for his fifth-place finish in Saturday’s sprint race. But with Sunday’s victory worth another 25 points, he’s now in pole position to win the title outright before the final of the 14 rounds at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Dunne displayed plenty of maturity when holding his nerve in an at times chaotic and stop-start race at the Lusail International Circuit in Doha, with the race delayed for half an hour after 11 of the 32 laps as one of the crash barriers needed to be repaired.

Dunne had made his mandatory pit stop early on, so while John Bennett and newcomer Freddie Slater battled it out for the lead over the closing laps, they’d still to make a stop. Once they eventually did, with one lap to go, Dunne went clear in front and took the win ahead of Noel León from Mexico.

Critically, Dunne’s big rival, Nikola Tsolov, had to settle for sixth. He’d started the day on 205 points, and now sits on 213, while Dunne moved on to 219, picking up the extra point for the fastest lap.

Dunne’s chances of winning the title had taken a fortunate twist ahead of the season-ending double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi when what appeared to be a three-driver race was reduced to two with confirmation championship leader Rafael Câmara was ending his season in the Formula 1 ranks.

Alex Dunne of Rodin Motorsport (15) on track during the Formula 2 feature race at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

At the time, Câmara was leading the title race on 207 points, ahead of Tsolov (200), with Dunne third on 189 points.

It meant Dunne, who turned 21 earlier this month, only needed to surpass Tsolov to claim the overall prize. Starting the grid in position three, he got off to an excellent start, immediately slotting into second spot, as Italian driver Gabrielle Mini took an early lead.

In his debut F2 season last year, Dunne was leading the title race going into the seventh of the 14 rounds, before finishing fifth overall. After returning for a second season with Rodin Motorsport, also part of the Alpine F1 Team academy, he endured a rough start to the 2026 season, crashing out of the first two feature races in Melbourne and Miami

Since then, he raced himself back into contention, before his first feature race win of the season came in round 12 in Baku in September.

There’s the potential for each driver to win a maximum of 39 points in the last round (25 points for the feature race victory, 10 for the sprint race victory, two bonus points for the feature race pole position, and another one bonus point for the fastest lap).

For Dunne, the ultimate target remains a seat in F1. If he does manage to win the drivers’ title outright, that would prevent him from returning to the Formula 2 championship in 2027. A top-three finish this season would also secure the super licence points Dunne needs to race in Formula 1.

However, with all 22 F1 seats for 2027 sealed already, Dunne’s chance will have to wait until the 2028 season, if it does come.